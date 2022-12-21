ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona election results

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected GOP candidate Kari Lake's legal bid to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race, confirming Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' victory. Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake didn't prove election officials committed misconduct that would've...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Arizona agrees to remove border wall of shipping containers

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will take down a barrier of double-stacked shipping containers along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border after reaching an agreement with the federal government. Driving the news: Arizona agreed to halt erecting any more containers along the border and will remove existing containers by Jan. 4,...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Target recalls children's weighted blankets after 2 deaths

Some 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets sold at Target are being recalled over safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The big picture: Two girls, ages 4 and 6, died of asphyxia earlier this year in North Carolina after becoming entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket, per the announcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

George Santos breaks silence as New York AG probes resume scandal

Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday broke his silence about reports that he fabricated much of his resume, saying he has “a story to tell” next week. Why it matters: As new revelations continue to mount about Santos’ alleged widespread deceptions, House Republicans have been placed in an extremely tough spot as they prepare to take the majority by a razor-thin margin.
NEW YORK STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy