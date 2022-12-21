Hours-long standoff with suspect holding baby hostage ends in Lancaster

An hours-long standoff with an armed suspect who was involved in a high-speed pursuit and remained barricaded with a baby held hostage inside a Lancaster mobile home ended on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Police confirm the suspect was taken into custody and the baby remained unharmed and was safely returned to family members.

The events began around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when officers spotted a white Kia SUV traveling at 132 miles per hour, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Alejandro Rubio said.

The driver failed to yield and a pursuit began on the 14 Freeway near Via Princessa.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and told them he had a weapon and an infant in the vehicle, Rubio said.

The suspect also told authorities he would shoot at officers if they did not disengage in the pursuit.

While being chased in Palmdale, Rubio said the suspect fired at officers near the intersection of 17th Street East and Avenue Q but did not hit anyone.

The chase came to an end shortly after 1 a.m. at the Lido Estates Mobile Home Community on 26th Street East near East Avenue I.

The suspect exited the SUV while holding a gun to the infant’s head and walked into his residence where a standoff with authorities began, Rubio said.

The Sheriff’s Department’s special enforcement bureau took over the incident.

Ellandra Rosas, who said she is the suspect’s aunt, identified him as “Fernando” but authorities have not named the suspect.

She said Fernando was in the home with his son, who is just over a year old.

“Fernando, please get out of the house, please. I want to see you. I want to see the baby,” Rosas said during the standoff.

Rosas also said Fernando seemed fine and was playing with the child when she talked to him yesterday.

At one point, officials say the suspect shot at officers, but no one was injured.

