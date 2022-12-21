Read full article on original website
Temperatures turn mild in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday folks!. Our climb towards warm weather continues today, with those freezing temps of the weekend now sitting firmly in our rearview mirror. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will allow for highs to reach the upper 50s at the coast, and the mid 50s further inland. Light northeast winds won’t do much to bring cold weather back into our area, but the cool breeze will have things feeling fairly pleasant outside this afternoon.
Chilly Monday makes way for warming trend this week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today has been another cold one for NWFL, but warmer temperatures are on the way!. Temperatures this morning started off in the 20s and 30s across the Panhandle, but during the afternoon temperatures warmed into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures tonight will remain below freezing for our inland locations tonight, but temperatures will sit at, or slightly above, freezing for the coast. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s. The warming trend will continue all week long, and by the weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s.
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 gets a blast from the past on this week’s Time Travel Tuesday. Video historian, Bill Hudson, took viewers on a journey through a little bit of WJHG history along with other local businesses. As always if anyone or anything looked familiar or...
Power outages as cold air funnels in
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As winds increase and temperatures continue to drop, power outages are being reported across the viewing area. This will be a threat throughout the day Friday as gusty winds continue after the cold front passage. Be sure to wear layers and check on those most...
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides. What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures. Running the water...
Shoppers pack Pier Park for Christmas returns, holiday sales
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The day after Christmas sales have begun and shoppers are trying to get more bang for their buck. “My mom taught me a long time ago the best day to go shopping is the day after Christmas,” said Anthony Maguire, a local shopper.
Arnold to Host The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold to Host The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic. This the 18th year of the classic that will see the likes of 32 teams that span across multiple states. Arnold, Bay, Blountstown and Chipley the four teams area that will be competing over...
Fire rescue officials share holiday safety tips following fatal house fire in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Christmas Eve cookout turned fatal when a fire broke out at a rental home in Panama City Beach. Fire rescue officials said, unfortunately, incidents like this tend to happen more frequently during the holidays while people are entertaining and cooking. That’s why they’re stressing to everyone the importance of taking extra precautions.
Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to the current leaks and excessive widespread demand for potable water, Bay County Utilities requests that all wholesale and retail customers throughout the county immediately reduce water usage as much as possible over the next 12 hours to allow the water system to catch up with demand.
Bay County lacks a recycling program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the saying “reduce, reuse, recycle”, however, that can be difficult for Bay County residents because of the lack of a traditional recycling program. Nearly 800 tons of trash are dumped at Bay County’s Steelfield Landfill each day. The landfill manager,...
One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve. NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
BCSO investigating death after a fire broke out on Danny Drive
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death connected to a house fire that happened on Saturday at a home on Thomas Drive and Danny Drive in Panama City Beach. BCSO reports one person died in the fire. Investigators said that the home...
Military and First Responders working through the holiday
Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly.
Walton County Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports a family returned home Saturday to find smoke and flames coming from their roof. The sheriff’s office said that at 5:09 p.m., first responders received a 9-1-1 call reporting an active structure fire on Lucas Road in Mossy Head.
Motorcade escort honors fallen Okaloosa County sheriff’s corporal
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Community members honored a fallen Okaloosa County sheriff’s corporal as a motorcade transported his body back to where he served. OCSO officials say Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve after a suspect barricaded himself in his home and shot at deputies.
Man arrested, charged for death of deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (OCSO) - A Fort Walton Beach area man has been charged with first degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to authorities. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials report they had obtained a warrant for Timothy Price-Williams, 43,...
Inmate death at Holmes County Jail
HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department reports that a woman has been arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder after shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. Officers with PCPD said they were dispatched to a residence near West 10th Court Saturday afternoon in...
