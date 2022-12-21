UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver shot a man in the leg after a car crash in the Bronx a few weeks ago, police said Tuesday. The suspect and the 30-year-old victim were driving separate vehicles near West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway in University Heights when they collided on Dec. 17 at around 4 a.m., police said. After the crash, the two got into a fight before the gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the right leg, according to the NYPD.

