ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Encore! Here is 'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo’s Net Worth In 2022

By Allie Nelson
Parade
Parade
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00I6QI_0jq2MLrG00
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Lucas Bravo’s net worth has to be better than that of his Emily in Paris character, Gabriel. The actor and model not only has the third season of the hit Netflix comedy debuting, he also had some big films premiere this year. With roles in Ticket to Paradise and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (what is it with this guy and Paris rhyming titles?), Bravo’s star power has definitely risen.

Has his net worth risen along with it? We’re so curious to know!

Here is everything we know about Lucas Bravo’s net worth.

How did Lucas Bravo become famous?

French actor and model Lucas Bravo is the son of former French footballer Daniel Bravo and singer Eva Bravo, so it’s likely the Netflix star didn’t want for much growing up. He began acting in his native France in 2013 with a role in the French series Sous le soleil de Saint Tropez. However, it has been his role as Gabriel in Netflix’s Emily in Paris since 2020 that has made him famous stateside.

In 2022, he starred in two high-profile movies as well: Ticket to Paradise alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris alongside Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert.

What is Lucas Bravo's net worth in 2022?

Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer for Lucas Bravo’s current net worth. Sources estimate his net worth to be in the $2 million to $3 million range. That is likely accurate as Bravo could be making around $50,000 to $100,000 per episode for Emily in Paris, which would net him $500,000 to $1 million for each 10-episode season.

How much does Lucas Bravo make per episode?

It is not known how much Lucas Bravo is paid per episode of Netflix’s Emily in Paris to appear as Gabriel. We do know that Netflix pays co-starring members of the Stranger Things cast around $250,000 per episode. As Bravo does not have the star power of those actors and the show is not as popular as Stranger Things, Bravo most likely is paid around $50,000 - $100,000 per episode of the series.

How much did Lucas Bravo make from Ticket to Paradise?

Lucas Bravo plays the boyfriend of Julia Roberts’ character in 2022’s Ticket to Paradise. However, it is not known how much he was paid to take on the role. Because Bravo is not a huge movie star yet, he likely made in the high tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands for his role.

How old is Lucas Bravo?

Lucas Bravo was born on March 26, 1988. That would make him 34 years old as of this writing.

What is Lucas Bravo’s real name?

As unlikely as it may seem, Lucas Bravo’s real name appears to be Lucas Bravo. As he is the son of retired French soccer player Daniel Bravo and singer Eva Bravo, it seems he is carrying on the family name. Well… bravo?

Does Lucas Bravo have an Instagram?

Lucas Bravo does have an Instagram, which features mostly promotional pictures of magazine covers, projects he appears in and red-carpet appearances. His handle is @lucasnbravo. You can find his Instagram here.

What movies was Lucas Bravo in?

Lucas Bravo has appeared in the French movie 2014’s La Creme de la Creme as well as Ticket to Paradise and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, both in 2022. He has also appeared in a number of French short films and TV series, in addition to his role on the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Next, Oui! 'Emily in Paris' Is Returning for Season 4—What We Know So Far

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Sarah Hyland Spends the Holidays With ‘Modern Family’ Castmate

Sarah Hyland delivered the ultimate gift to Modern Family fans: photos of her and Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrating the holidays together. Hyland, 32, shared a few images of her and her husband, former Bachelorette star Wells Adams, 38, getting into the spirit of the season with their close pals and their kiddos.
Parade

Coco Austin Defends Daughter's Holiday Twerking Video on Instagram

Coco Austin got ahead of the game when she posted a new video that she knew would bring out the haters. The television personality is married to Ice-T, and the two share a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel. In the spirit of the holidays, Austin and her family and friends put...
Parade

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit

Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. The Bachelorette alum, 41, has been enjoying a winter wonderland with a variety of snowy activities over the last month, including making snow angels in nothing but a swimsuit. In her latest Instagram Reel, the former television personality ditched...
Parade

These Were Americans' Top Movies of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the best cinema moments of the year, and a new study just revealed all the fan favorite films for 2022. OnePoll, a market research company, conducted a study between Dec. 16 and Dec....
Parade

Kate Hudson Finally Weighs In on Controversial Nepo Baby Debate

Kate Hudson is finally chiming in on the ongoing "Nepo Baby" debate that has been causing a stir in Hollywood over recent weeks. Nepo Babies, short for "nepotism babies," have been at the center of the controversy following a recent New York Magazine cover story that examined the boom of actors with famous parents and the advantages that their family bloodlines allow.
NEW YORK STATE
Parade

Hilary Swank Flaunts Her ‘Miracle’ Twin Baby Bump in Festive Photo

Hilary Swank isn't just an excited mom-to-be, she's a very thankful one. The actress and film producer, 48, shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing in a striped onesie with a brightly-lit Christmas tree and perfectly wrapped gifts beside her with the endearing note, "We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁."
Parade

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Dead at 78

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Representatives for Greif wrote in a statement on Twitter, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."
Parade

Who Is the Killer in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?' 'Knives Out 2' Spoilers and Ending Explained

Who is the killer in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? We have the answer, but first and foremost, be warned of Glass Onion spoilers ahead! The whole point of a whodunit is the surprise and figuring out the mystery, so proceed with extreme caution—unless, of course, you've already watched the Netflix hit. Now, without further adieu: Who is the killer in Knives Out 2?
Parade

Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons

Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
Parade

'Chicago PD' Actor is Unrecognizable With New Platinum Hair

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is giving fans a treat for the holidays with his newest look!. The Chicago PD actor, 29, is trading in his short brown hair for a buzzed platinum-blonde look. He took to his Instagram on Friday evening to share his almost unrecognizable new look. The first photo...
Parade

No Ordinary Janes and Joes Here—80+ of the Craziest Celebrity Baby Names

For decades, many celebrities have been eschewing run-of-the-mill names like Michael and Sarah when it comes to naming their babies—instead opting for unusual monikers that are off the beaten path. From Frank Zappa’s son Dweezil to Penn Jillette’s kid Moxie CrimeFighter, it seems like the more creative the better when it comes to the names that some celebs select for their scions. And we've gathered plenty of weird celebrity baby names for you to scroll through.
Parade

Behind-the-Scenes Peek! The Duttons Save One of Their Own on the Next '1923'

In last week's series premiere of 1923, we were introduced to a new generation of Duttons, this time led by Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) Dutton. Taking over the ranch after James Dutton (Tim McGraw) dies, we learn the fates of the original Dutton clan from 1883. Both James and Margaret (Faith Hill) Dutton die untimely deaths, leaving behind their children John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar).
Parade

Pink Pens Heartwarming Birthday Message to 'Miracle' Son

In honor of her son's birthday yesterday, Pink shared a message on social media sweet enough to make you weep. The pop icon posted just under a dozen photos of her son, Jameson, whom she shares with her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, on Instagram earlier today. The snaps...
Parade

Jennifer Garner Fangirls Over James Taylor and Demands an Encore in Adorable Video

Jennifer Garner clearly had a great time at a recent James Taylor concert, sharing videos of herself fangirling during his performance on social media. The actress posted multiple videos from the night on Instagram, captioning it, "I promise he invited us to sing along. Thank you for the perfect night out, @jamestaylor_com, we loved every minute. ♥️🎄♥️."
Parade

Parade

70K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy