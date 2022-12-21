ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Farr: These Are 2023's Top Stock Picks for What Could Be a Rocky Year

Selecting a Top Ten list for 2023 feels a bit different this year. With several historical measures virtually guaranteeing recession, the prospect for stock market gains is meager at best. If a recession occurs, the S&P 500 could decline just over 30% on average from the highs and earnings may contract an average of 20%. The term "average" is a bit misleading, too. The declines could be greater or less than the average and still be considered very normal. At one point, the S&P 500 was down 24% for the year, and it looks to close 2022 down by about 19%. This could mean that the lows have been made. Tony Dwyer from Canaccord Genuity doesn't think so. He said the data demonstrates that no historical low has ever been made before a recession had begun. To wit, it appears lower market lows await in 2023.
America's Richest Lost $660 Billion Collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk Lost the Most

Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
Tesla's Stock Is Headed for Its Worst Month, Quarter and Year on Record

Tesla shares dropped 11% on Tuesday and are now down 44% in December. Investors are bailing on the stock as challenges mount for Tesla abroad and at home, and as Elon Musk continues to spend an outsize amount of time at Twitter. Multiple outlets reported fresh challenges for Tesla production...
Stocks Waver as Yields Rise and Investors Look Ahead to 2023

Stocks seesawed Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1%. China-linked stocks advanced as the country loosened Covid...
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike

Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
2022 Tech Year in Review: Layoffs, Lost Value and Courtroom Drama

From our wallets to the courtroom, it's been a wild ride for investors, employees and everyone who uses technology in 2022. The story that affected the most people was the fall of tech stocks. Amazon lost a trillion dollars in value from pandemic highs. Meta lost more than half its...
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
Kelly Evans: The Actual Biggest Story of the Year

Much like the first Christmas itself, the biggest story of 2022 is not the headline-grabbing collapse of crypto, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, bonds, stocks, or gas prices; it's the rather quieter but much more significant arrival of ChatGPT. Case in point: on Sunday evening, two of our family members had to...
European Markets Advance as Upbeat Sentiment Continues

LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. Germany's DAX ended the day 0.39% higher, while France's CAC 40 added 0.7%. Italy's FTSE MIB ticked lower by about 0.09%. The U.K.'s FTSE index is closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'

"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
