wpde.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
wpde.com
Georgetown holds special election to fill council seat
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown held a special election Tuesday. The election was to fill the council seat vacated by Al Joseph. The two candidates on the ballot are Republican Kelley Ray Johnson and Democrat Tamika Williams Obeng. Polls close at 7 p.m. ABC15 will update...
wpde.com
City of Georgetown to hold special election on December 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City Of Georgetown is holding a special election today to fill the seat vacated by City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting for the election was held from December...
wpde.com
Georgetown woman teaches Kwanzaa's importance to daughters as holiday begins
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa and a Georgetown mother of two is sharing why it’s a special time of the year in her household. Pelor Richards owns Rich River Tours, and Gullah Goodz & Gifts, driven by the passion to preserve her culture and traditions and pass them down through generations.
wpde.com
Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas
FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
