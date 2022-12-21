Coast Guard crew returns to Charleston after 94-day deployment

Coast Guard crews conducted what they called at-sea exchanges with naval, coast guard and border guard forces of various Baltic Sea allies and partners, including Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania during deployment.
Among some of its missions was a search and rescue exercise with crew from the Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite.
“Each engagement was oriented to support either traditional Coast Guard missions, or in combination with defense readiness exercises, used to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and NATO partners,” said Coast Guard officials.
Leaders say the USCGC Hamilton – a 418-foot, legend-class national security cutter – is the most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet.
The vessel returned to port at the Federal Law Enforcement Center in North Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of families greeted their loved ones with signs, hugs and kisses.
Dawn Ogunwale, who just finished her tour of duty, is back with her family.
“It’s hard, but it’s very rewarding and makes what I do so much easier to have my family here at the pier with me.” said Ogunwale. “It’s great to see my mom here and great to have her see me pull in and see what it is that we do.”
Her husband and her mother were thankful that she is home for Christmas after missing Thanksgiving.
“It’s great. She’s been gone for a while and it’s great to have everyone back home safe,” said Oluwaseun Ogunwale. “She’s accomplished a lot so we’re proud of her.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States. The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Travel chaos continues Tuesday at Charleston International Airport as thousands of flight cancellations nationwide wreak havoc for passengers heading home from holiday celebrations. As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 24 flights had been cancelled in the past 24 hours at Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware. Nationwide on Tuesday, over 2,900 […]
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend are leading to a high call volume for Lowcountry plumbers and water damage cleanup crews as people are dealing with frozen and burst pipes. Vincent Boyle, the owner and master plumber at Belle Plumbing, LLC says he and his team have been working non-stop since […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Can you guess what Charlestonians were searching for the most on the internet this year? Google Trends has compiled year-round search data to find out and the answer might surprise you. Each year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report which offers insight into the most popular questions on people’s minds across […]
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across South Carolina’s Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in […]
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Ridgeville is under a boil water advisory, town officials announced Monday afternoon. All residents should boil tap water as a precautionary measure until Thursday afternoon, according to the Town of Ridgeville Water Department. Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute to kill any bacteria that may […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Friday evening fire in Charleston. The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire. Officials say the house fire happened on Royal Harbor Road. The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers after the National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston in South Carolina. The Dec. 16 order brings an end to the “hybrid” union-non-union employment model long implemented […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An arctic front that brought bitterly cold temperatures to the Charleston area in time for the Christmas holiday caused significant issues with many homes suffering frozen or burst pipes from the unusually cold temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory with ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching single digits for […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in solving a homicide case from four years ago. CCSO is looking for any information about the murder of Aubrey Zanders (39), a man shot and killed on December 27, 2018, outside his West Ashley home. Zanders was taking out […]
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Folly Beach Fishing Pier reopened on December 26 after two years of construction. Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) provided an update on the refurbishment project Sunday, saying crews have finished the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier. Reconstruction began in October 2020. Officials planned […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System officials are urging residents to know where their water shutoff valve is located so they are able to turn the system off in the event of a burst pipe as frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful […]
Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Berkeley County churches, one in Goose Creek, the other in Moncks Corner, are serving as warming centers to provide residents in need with a warm place to stay this holiday season. Goose Creek United Methodist Church and Berkeley Baptist Church are opening their doors for shelter for the first […]
Comments / 1