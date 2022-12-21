Coast Guard crew returns to Charleston after 94-day deployment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and its crews are back home in Charleston on Wednesday following a 94-day Baltic Sea deployment.

Coast Guard crews conducted what they called at-sea exchanges with naval, coast guard and border guard forces of various Baltic Sea allies and partners, including Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania during deployment.

Among some of its missions was a search and rescue exercise with crew from the Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite.

Crewmembers assigned to USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) are hoisted down onto the Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite during a search and rescue exercise in the Baltic Sea, Oct. 31, 2022. Hamilton is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Brown, commanding officer of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), tours Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite in the Baltic Sea, Oct. 31, 2022. Hamilton is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera) U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Freheit, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), explains the boarding process during a law enforcement exercise on the Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite in the Baltic Sea, Oct. 31, 2022. Hamilton is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera) Boarding team members assigned to USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) conduct a boarding exercise on the Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite in the Baltic Sea, Oct. 31, 2022. Hamilton is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera) U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Arthur Flaherty, a boatswain’s mate assigned to the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), prepares to transfer Hamilton crewmembers onto the Swedish Coast Guard vessel Amfitrite in the Baltic Sea, Oct. 31, 2022. Hamilton is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

“Each engagement was oriented to support either traditional Coast Guard missions, or in combination with defense readiness exercises, used to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and NATO partners,” said Coast Guard officials.

Leaders say the USCGC Hamilton – a 418-foot, legend-class national security cutter – is the most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet.

The vessel returned to port at the Federal Law Enforcement Center in North Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of families greeted their loved ones with signs, hugs and kisses.

Dawn Ogunwale, who just finished her tour of duty, is back with her family.

“It’s hard, but it’s very rewarding and makes what I do so much easier to have my family here at the pier with me.” said Ogunwale. “It’s great to see my mom here and great to have her see me pull in and see what it is that we do.”

Her husband and her mother were thankful that she is home for Christmas after missing Thanksgiving.

“It’s great. She’s been gone for a while and it’s great to have everyone back home safe,” said Oluwaseun Ogunwale. “She’s accomplished a lot so we’re proud of her.”

