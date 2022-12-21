ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Park’s Net Worth In 2022 From 'Emily In Paris,' 'Mean Girls' and More

By Allie Nelson
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4CjF_0jq2Lv9r00
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ashley Park’s net worth definitely has grown over the past decade. The Critics’ Choice Award nominee may be best known to TV fans as Mindy Chen on Emily in Paris, but she has been conquering Broadway for a while now! This multi-talented actress received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Gretchen Wieners in the musical version of Mean Girls years before she was palling around Paris with Emily.

With all this success at her back, we have to imagine Park has been pulling in some major paydays. Her scene-stealing charisma needs to be rewarded, am I right?

Here is everything we know about Ashley Park’s net worth — and how she made it!

How did Ashley Park become famous?

Ashley Park found acting during a time of extreme stress. At the age of 15, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which resulted in her hospitalization for eight months. During this time, she received a “wish” from the Make-a-Wish Foundation that sent her and her family to New York to see several Broadway productions. This experience ended up being transformative for the budding star.

She has since said, "My cancer experience is, I think, the reason I do theater...As soon as I was out of the hospital, all I wanted to do is be around people."

Park made her Broadway debut in 2014 as part of the ensemble for Mamma Mia!. She landed her first leading role in 2015 in the revival of The King and I as Tuptim. She hit it big on Broadway when she originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, for which she received a Tony nomination.

However, Park did not hit it big outside of theater circles until she was cast as Mindy Chen in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which debuted in 2020. She even received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the role in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgeZ0_0jq2Lv9r00
Ashley Park as Mindy and Jin Xuan Mao as Etienne in "Emily in Paris" Season 3 on Netflix Netflix

What is Ashley Park's net worth in 2022?

Broadway darling Ashley Park’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has earned this money from her acting success, both onstage and onscreen.

How much does Ashley Park make?

It is not known how much actress Ashley Park makes for her work in theater or in film and TV. The current minimum salary for an Equity performer on Broadway is $2,034 a week, but as a Tony-nominated actress, Park likely makes more than that for her Broadway roles nowadays.

As far as Park’s payment for her role as Mindy Chen on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, that is also not public knowledge. We know that co-starring actors on Netflix’s Stranger Things make as much as $250,000 per episode. Emily in Paris is not as popular as Stranger Things, but it is one of the top comedy series on the streamer. Considering the fact that Park has received award nominations for her role in the series and has quite an impressive Broadway resume, we can imagine she is paid around $100,000 per episode.

How old is Ashley Park?

Ashley Park was born on June 6, 1991. As of this writing, she is 31 years old.

When did Ashley Park graduate college?

Broadway, film and TV actress Ashley Park graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA in musical theater from the School of Music, Theater and Dance in 2013.

Is Ashley Park Korean or Chinese?

Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park is of Korean descent. She is actually second cousins with fellow Netflix star Justin H. Min.

It wasn’t always easy growing up Asian American for the Broadway star, who revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show, “I just remembered very recently that when I was really little, I didn't even realize it was trauma at the time, but I remember somebody telling me, ‘Oh you're not American, you're Asian American. And, at the time I thought, ‘Huh. Okay great.' Well, I want to belong. All I've ever wanted to do is belong. That's all we all want to do right? And the only way to belong was erasing the Asian."

She added, "I was living in New York where every time I was going outside for the past month, I was putting on not only my cap, my mask, my sunglasses, my headphones and not listening to music so I could be aware of my surroundings. I was fearful, and I was hiding the fact that I was Asian because I didn't know who was going to jump out at me. And I think that the grief that happened with this Atlanta shooting was knowing that it was malicious, was knowing that someone had thought about it and wanted to target people who look like me. I am a big scaredy cat. I am scared of everything but I am not a fearful person, and I am right now."

She also emphasized the importance of allyship, explaining, “In moving forward, we need allies to be there with us on the ground level. When someone says something, I should be able to stand up for myself, but I'm so conditioned in growing up in this world and in this industry where I cannot speak up for myself because the only person who leaves that situation harmed is me."

"It's my job to try to infiltrate and try to be a lovely person to work with and a good human because that's what we all want to be. We have to be able to stand up for each other," she said. "It's the act of ally-ship that's going to move us forward."

Does Ashley Park actually speak French?

While her character may speak fluent French, Ashley Park’s grasp of the language isn’t quite as strong. She told Vogue, “I took French all of middle school and high school, so I know how to conjugate every verb. You learn a language when you're in the country, and I thought it would all come back. I'm the kind of person who cannot say a sentence in French if it's half-assed at all. I wanted it to be perfect. Mindy is an heiress, so she has perfect English. She's fluent in probably five other languages. It's like secondhand to her. So, when I would have lines in French, I would say them over and over again. I'm determined to become more fluent."

It sounds like while Park is not currently fluent, she could very well be by the end of the series!

Next, Oui! 'Emily in Paris' Is Returning for Season 4—What We Know So Far

