ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mega Million jackpot grows to $510 million after no winners

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UO6OG_0jq2Lkh600

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After Tuesday evening’s drawing claimed no victors, the drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year will take place on Friday evening.

No ticket matched the numbers drawn on Tuesday evening, which were 3, 4, 33, 36, 52, and the gold Mega Ball 17, making the current jackpot jump to an estimated $510 million — $266.8 million in cash.

The lottery: Which states’ residents spend the most on tickets and scratch-offs?

According to Mega Millions, if there are no winners in Friday’s drawing, the jackpot would become the 11th largest jackpot since 2002. Additionally, there were only three instances where the jackpot was higher than $1 billion.

Mega Millions also announced that there were ticket holders in Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas that took home $1 million wins after Tuesday evening’s drawing while 19 ticket holders won third-tier prizes, with only one winning $40,000.

This news comes after one person managed to win the record-breaking largest Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion back in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Singer/Guitarist Teagan Ward

Anyone familiar with the live music scene in the Finger Lakes Region knows about original blues/country/folk band Teagan and the Tweeds – and especially front woman Teagan Ward. When Ward isn’t playing guitar and singing with the Tweeds, you can catch her as a solo act, in a duo or with Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Seven Wonders (with fellow Tweed Katy Eberts). When venues open their outdoor performance spaces, Ward plays up to six nights a week in various configurations. When she isn’t performing, she’s writing songs or recording. Ward is in it for the long haul: Music is her life and her passion.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Wegmans issues voluntary recall due to Salmonella risk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans issued a voluntary recall on a list of products Tuesday due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The products include Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass. A full list of products […]
ITHACA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New synthetic ice rinkopens at Ontario Beach Park

A new synthetic ice rink opened December 16 at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, but is portable and can be used in multiple locations year round. “This new synthetic ice rink is the latest in millions of dollars of upgrades to our...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Kathy Lee!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kathy Lee at Mary Cariola Children’s Center is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner! For 37 years, Lee has been working with children who have multiple disabilities. “It’s just such a pleasure working with Kathy and all the students here at Mary Cariola,” said Principal Rachael Griffin. “The joy that they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County sends help after Buffalo snow storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews from across Monroe County headed toward Buffalo Monday morning, to help with relief efforts in the wake of last week’s deadly winter storm. Six storm emergency fire units from the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, and Lakeshore Fire Departments were sent, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. Each SEFU […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several homes in Rochester are still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
News 8 WROC

Local charity, business make Christmas special despite bad weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since we’re still feeling frigid temperatures from the winter storm, shelters and charities transformed their facilities into warming centers for the homeless. Some businesses also stayed open to help customers make the most of their celebrations.   It wasn’t just about having a place and food on Christmas. Members of Rochester’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy