Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
AZFamily
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility
Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
ABC 15 News
Saving is a top priority for Americans in 2023, survey says
PHOENIX — In 2023, 53% of Americans are setting New Year’s resolutions relating to money, according to a survey conducted by Affirm. In early November, Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later option for retail purchases, surveyed over 1,000 customers throughout the U.S. to get a sense of how consumers were feeling ahead of the holiday season.
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
AZFamily
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Valley spa owner warning others after losing $800 in unpaid balance
PHOENIX — A warning for small business owners from Rosal Lopez, owner of Bellissima Skin in Phoenix. She has owned the med spa for roughly three months and was recently hit with an $800 loss after a new client left the facility without paying. Lopez is hoping that spreading...
AZFamily
Glendale to reverse firefighter’s brain cancer claim decision after AZ Family report
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One day after Arizona’s Family reported the city of Glendale denied firefighter Mark Fowl’s brain cancer claim, officials confirmed on Wednesday the city will approve the claim no matter what. His family will receive line-of-duty death benefits as they should by state law.
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
AZFamily
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
AZFamily
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
ABC 15 News
Who has the right of way? Valley driver reaches out for commuter clarity
Imagine a driver is at an intersection in the left turn lane. That driver has the green light, and they are waiting for a break in traffic to make the move. However, another driver also has a green light in the opposite direction of travel as they look to make a right turn.
AZFamily
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
1 Arizona City Is Among America's Most Sober Places
Real Estate Witch compiled a list of America's drunkest cities.
AZFamily
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
