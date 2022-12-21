ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

KYMA News 11

Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
GLENDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility

Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Saving is a top priority for Americans in 2023, survey says

PHOENIX — In 2023, 53% of Americans are setting New Year’s resolutions relating to money, according to a survey conducted by Affirm. In early November, Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later option for retail purchases, surveyed over 1,000 customers throughout the U.S. to get a sense of how consumers were feeling ahead of the holiday season.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

