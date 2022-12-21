ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale
 6 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.

The van caught fire at the intersection of Exeter Street and Woodmont Street. The entire van appeared to be engulfed in flames.

    West Springfield Fire Department
    West Springfield Fire Department

The vehicle fire was put out, and there were no injuries reported.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

