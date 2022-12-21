Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
The van caught fire at the intersection of Exeter Street and Woodmont Street. The entire van appeared to be engulfed in flames.
The vehicle fire was put out, and there were no injuries reported.
