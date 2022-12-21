Read full article on original website
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Bet on Delta Air (DAL) Stock
DAL - Free Report) is benefiting from improved air-travel demand and strength across cargo business. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick. What Makes Delta Air an Attractive Pick?. An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the...
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Mondelez is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks for 2023?
CIEN - Free Report) CIEN - Free Report) is a leader in fiber optics through its optical networking equipment, software, and services. CIEN stock appears poised for a nice rebound in 2023. Ciena’s earnings are now projected to pop 37% in its fiscal 2023 to $2.61 per share. Fiscal 2024...
4 Top Biotech Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2023
It has been a bumpy ride for the biotech industry in 2022 as the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment put brakes on the momentum witnessed in the initial part of the year. With the risk of yet another outbreak, thanks to the evolving Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, coronavirus treatments will continue to be in focus along with new drug approvals and regular pipeline updates. Meanwhile, most companies are looking to bolster their product portfolio through collaborations, buyouts and pipeline development. Given the persistent need for innovative medical treatments, the industry can be a safe haven despite the inherent volatility.
Will Boston Beer's (SAM) Growth Strategies Aid Amid Cost Woes?
SAM - Free Report) looks well-poised for long-term growth, owing to innovation and product portfolio expansion. Its advancement in the non-beer categories, including ciders and hard seltzer, should continue to drive progress. We expect its intensified concentration on pricing, product innovation, growth of non-beer categories, and brand-building efforts to reinforce its position in the market. Its focus on improving Truly brand trends through a renewed focus on the core business, smart brand innovation, and strong distributor support and retail execution bode well.
Four Corners (FCPT) Continues Acquisition, Buys Illinois Assets
FCPT - Free Report) is on an acquisition spree and recently shelled out $14.3 million for the acquisition of the four-property Buffalo Wild Wings portfolio. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators. Positioned in strong retail corridors in Illinois, the...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Staples Names
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Energy ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022, More Gains Likely in 2023
Energy stocks have been the biggest winners in 2022, which has been a dreary year for equities. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually helping to control the spread of the outbreak across the globe. Factors like easing Omicron concerns, supply shortages, and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices this year.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street saw mixed trading last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.2%), the Dow Jones (up 0.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 1.9%) and the Russell 2000 (down 0.1%) gained/lost in a moderate range. While rising rate concerns were rife, upbeat economic indicators provided some support to the market. Americans have...
Teladoc (TDOC) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
TDOC - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
5 Stocks Set to Pop In 2023
As we get into the final days of the year, it’s a good time to plan for next year. This hasn’t been the best of years for the stock market, mainly because of earlier actions to boost the economy with quantitative easing. But inflation went up to 40-year highs and the Fed finally changed course in the first quarter of this year. Through 7 meetings, the federal funds rate was raised by a total of 4.25%. This increased borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, slowing down the economy and leading to some moderation in prices.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Thermo Fisher (TMO) Stock
TMO - Free Report) has been gaining from continued strength across its certain end markets. Its strong results in the high-growth and emerging markets seem impressive. Yet, a weak solvency scenario and persistent foreign exchange headwinds raise apprehension. In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost...
Amcor (AMCR) Sells Russia Unit to HS Investments for 370M Euro
AMCR - Free Report) announced that it sold three Russia factories to HS Investments based in the same country. In August, Amcor initially announced the sale of its Russia business, following its March announcement about scaling down operations and exploring options for its business in the country. The statement was released in March as Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Greif (GEF) Now
GEF - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance, which bore the brunt of weak demand owing to muted consumer spending in North America, energy inflation in EMEA and Covid-related shutdowns in China. Its results have also been impacted by the rapid decline in steel...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th
ATN International (. ATNI - Free Report) invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. Century Communities (. CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company...
Why Fast-paced Mover O-I Glass (OI) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Why Watts Water (WTS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
