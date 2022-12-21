Read full article on original website
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman? And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time, the Treasure State’s punk rock scene created a solid legion of fans and musicians – now preserved by Montana rock historian and […] The post Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
NBCMontana
Montana Moment Special: Memorable stories of 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — We're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments of the year. Each week, Kevin Maki shares a glimpse of what makes our state so special. Here are some of our favorite Montana Moments from 2022. So many proud Montanans have opened their hearts...
Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?
Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda. This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Deaf & Dumb Deadline’s TODAY!
The Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind's students & staff have been fundraising on "Donors Choose" for 4 volunteering projects. Those projects include pet shelter care/adoption packs, local area class carnival, backpacks for the homeless, & thank you packs for 1st responders. To complete this most worthy project, donations must hit $5000 by today (Monday.) Don't worry about a thing, you can easily find the link to donate on MSDB's FB page.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: START YOUR NEW YEAR OFF RIGHT WITH A FIRST DAY HIKE
HELENA – Kick off the New Year right with a First Day Hike at a state park near you. On Jan. 1, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host First Day Hikes at Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore, and Lone Pine units), Travelers’ Rest State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Pictograph Cave State Park and Makoshika State Park. Being immersed in nature has never been more important for your mental health and physical wellbeing. These fun and informative hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.
Montana’s hydra-headed health and human services beat
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Mara Silvers’ turn. I spent...
30 years of Not In Our Town: Fighting anti-Semitism in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — It took a moment for it all to sink in with Dr. Brian Schnitzer. While working in his home office in early December 1993, he heard a loud noise upstairs. It was only when he felt the brisk, winter breeze at his desk that he knew something wasn’t right. Once he […]
Former Montana reporter working in deadly Buffalo blizzard
Johnson now works as a multimedia journalist at WKBW in Buffalo, but grew up in Helena and worked for MTN News until July 2022.
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
NBCMontana
Rosters released for Montana East-West Shrine game
BUTTE, Mont. — The high school football season is long since over, but the standout graduates from the senior class continue to be recognized, as the rosters for Montana’s premier all-star game – known as the Montana East-West Shrine Game – have been unveiled. This will...
Montana will have a flu Christmas
The temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise in Montana — so are the cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Coupled with the now constant burden of COVID-19, the Treasure State is fighting what public health experts call a “tripledemic” — three viruses that are jamming hospitals and taxing the immune […] The post Montana will have a flu Christmas appeared first on Daily Montanan.
61st anniversary of Lanterns on Mariposa in Billings
When asked if the tradition that’s been going on for 61 years will continue to stand the test of time, Bertrand had no doubt.
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/24/22
Its the most wonderful time of the year. As you are dreaming that Santa brings you the rifle or ice auger you asked for, we got the latest fishing reports from around the state.
Billings Couple Lands Huge Win for Wounded Police Officers
BLUF (Bottom line up front): Disabled police officers wounded on duty will no longer be taxed on their disability payments by the IRS thanks to the efforts of a Montana family. Background: I first read her story in the Yellowstone Valley Woman magazine. We then talked with her LIVE on...
Massive ice jams cause flooding in Fishtail for second time this year
For the second time in one year, the small town of Fishtail, Montana has been hit with some serious flooding, but this time it's due to ice jams.
yourbigsky.com
AMC Theater filled with emergency agencies Christmas Eve
There was definitely a Christmas miracle at the AMC Theater in Billings near the Rimrock Mall when a child began choking and became unable to breath for a short time. Billings Fire and Ambulance as well as the BPD rushed to help save the child and he did begin breathing again.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
It’s the time to remember those who aren’t around to celebrate anymore
I started out to write about this being a good time of year to be helpful to others and that began to sound so preachy and goody-two-shoes that I thought that maybe I should just thank some people who helped me when I needed it. I first came to Montana in 1969 and had the […] The post It’s the time to remember those who aren’t around to celebrate anymore appeared first on Daily Montanan.
