Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th
ATN International (. ATNI - Free Report) invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. Century Communities (. CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks Set to Pop In 2023
As we get into the final days of the year, it’s a good time to plan for next year. This hasn’t been the best of years for the stock market, mainly because of earlier actions to boost the economy with quantitative easing. But inflation went up to 40-year highs and the Fed finally changed course in the first quarter of this year. Through 7 meetings, the federal funds rate was raised by a total of 4.25%. This increased borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, slowing down the economy and leading to some moderation in prices.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th
SQM - Free Report) : This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Staples Names
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Energy ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022, More Gains Likely in 2023
Energy stocks have been the biggest winners in 2022, which has been a dreary year for equities. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually helping to control the spread of the outbreak across the globe. Factors like easing Omicron concerns, supply shortages, and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices this year.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Mondelez is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of December 26, 2022
JKS - Free Report) is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China.JinkoSolar is one of the largest solar panel manufacturers on the planet and it stands to benefit from the massive expansion of renewable and alternative energy in the U.S. and beyond. The solar giant’s earnings outlook for next year has soared since its Q3 release in late October. The Chinese solar firm's global module shipments doubled year-over-year in Q3. The company is also successfully boosting both its production efficiency and rolling our more efficient panels, which are both crucial to the long-term growth of the industry. JinkoSolar’s profitability improved sequentially in Q3. Analysts raced to boost their FY23 estimates following its Q3 release, which is no easy task amid the current economic environment. Investors might want to consider adding exposure to at least a few solar stocks. JinkoSolar offers investors the chance to do just that through its ADR shares which are trading at a big discount to their highs. Plus, JKS currently presents an excellent mixture of near-term and long-term growth, coupled with impressive value.
Zacks.com
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Bet on Delta Air (DAL) Stock
DAL - Free Report) is benefiting from improved air-travel demand and strength across cargo business. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick. What Makes Delta Air an Attractive Pick?. An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the...
Zacks.com
Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks for 2023?
CIEN - Free Report) CIEN - Free Report) is a leader in fiber optics through its optical networking equipment, software, and services. CIEN stock appears poised for a nice rebound in 2023. Ciena’s earnings are now projected to pop 37% in its fiscal 2023 to $2.61 per share. Fiscal 2024...
Zacks.com
Four Corners (FCPT) Continues Acquisition, Buys Illinois Assets
FCPT - Free Report) is on an acquisition spree and recently shelled out $14.3 million for the acquisition of the four-property Buffalo Wild Wings portfolio. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators. Positioned in strong retail corridors in Illinois, the...
Zacks.com
3 Insurance Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023
EIG - Free Report) , Mercury General Corporation (. MCY - Free Report) and MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) are expected to give solid returns in 2023, banking on the aforementioned tailwinds. Per Global Insurance Market Index released by Marsh, global commercial insurance prices increased 6% in...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Greif (GEF) Now
GEF - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance, which bore the brunt of weak demand owing to muted consumer spending in North America, energy inflation in EMEA and Covid-related shutdowns in China. Its results have also been impacted by the rapid decline in steel...
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in December
MU - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) added to the chaos. The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Index are down 5.8% and 4%, respectively, so far in December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 8.5%. While most segments of the market...
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets Muted on Trade, Housing Numbers
Numbers for November are out on this first trading day of a holiday-shortened week, with figures a marked improvement month over month: -$83.3 billion versus -$98.8 billion in October. It’s the smallest level since December 2020, and well off the all-time low we saw in March of this year, with both Imports and Exports down.
Zacks.com
ARHS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ARHS - Free Report) and Tractor Supply (. TSCO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing...
Zacks.com
Is Wingstop (WING) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Why Fast-paced Mover O-I Glass (OI) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Zacks.com
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
VKTX - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Comments / 0