WVU's Tre Mitchell looks at potential improvements as Mountaineers embark on Big 12 schedule
West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell sounds more like a player on a 2-10 team than one which is 10-2 as it embarks on Big 12 play this weekend with a two- game road trip to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. While the Mountaineers have surely played many more stretches of good basketball this year than those of a poor variety, he can quickly tick off a list of areas in which he and his teammates can play better.
Looking back at a year of change for WVU women's basketball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The year 2022 was one of change for West Virginia's women's basketball team as coach Mike Carey, who had rescued the program 21 years earlier and established it as one to be respected throughout the sport while contending in the tough Big 12, announced his retirement.
Ouster of Lyons headlines year in review for athletic department
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It caught us all by surprise, the move WVU President Gordon Gee made that mid-November day, but no one more so than Athletic Director Shane Lyons. Lyons had spent seven years on the job, going back to 2015, and he was neither wildly liked...
WVU men's hoops moves into Top 25s
After a 10-2 start to the 2022-23 season, West Virginia's mens' basketball team has earned a No. 24 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll. Fellow Big 12 members Kansas (4), Texas (6), Baylor (12) and TCU (18) are also in the Top 25. The two teams WVU lost to,...
Clyde Denver Lantz II
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Clyde Denver Lantz II, age 54, of Buckhannon, WV was called to…
New year, new ranking
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It's been quite a week. Christmas has come and gone, a New Year is about to dawn upon us, and with it, the Big 12 basketball season arrives.
Bobbie Worth Zirkle
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bobbie Worth Zirkle, age 75, of Crawford, WV, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Ishmael Worth and Margarite Virginia Harris Zirkle.
Neva Jean Moore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Neva Jean Moore, age 80, of Buckhannon, WV, died Tuesday, Dece…
Robinson Grand in Clarksburg (West Virginia) to host 'Chicago' screening
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host a prohibition era-themed party to go along with a screening of the film "Chicago" Jan. 22, according to a press release. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s costumes. One couple will win two...
Stanley Lowther
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanley Martin Lowther, 91, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunda…
Winter weather keeps emergency, utility crews busy over Christmas weekend in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The extreme winter weather over Christmas weekend kept crews with the Morgantown Fire Department and Morgantown Utility Board busy. “Usually when the [West Virginia University] students leave and kind of things start slowing down; schools are closed, there’s not people driving, typically Christmas time is slow,” said John Lemley, operations captain for the MFD.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education approves two administrative transfers before start of personnel season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education held a brief session Tuesday to handle two personnel items from the rescheduled Dec. 23 meeting. The board voted to transfer Kenneth Edwards from a social studies 9-12 and Advanced Placement U.S. history teacher at Bridgeport High School to the assistant principal at Washington Irving Middle School, effective next Tuesday.
Roger Thomas Deem
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Thomas Deem, 69, of East View, passed away Friday evening, December 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on July 19, 1953, a son of the late Ernest Lee Deem, and Alma P. (Stewart) Deem, who survives in Clarksburg.
Grafton, West Virginia woman in jail on multiple charges
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton woman is behind bars on multiple charges following an investigation that began this past summer. Lisa Marie Shaffer, 54, of West Washington Street, Grafton, was arrested and charged with felonious fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy, stemming from a case that began in late August.
Evelyn Benson
KINGWOOD — Evelyn Mae Benson, age 91, of Kingwood, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Stonerise of Kingwood. She was born in Kingwood July 22, 1931 a daughter of the late Grover Clinton Shrout and Iva Cleota (Uphold) Shrout.
Clarksburg, West Virginia man, waives hearing on 3 felony charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man agreed to a waiver of his probable cause hearing Tuesday on three felony charges. In return for the waiver, Assistant Prosecutor Alex Harclerode joined with Assistant Defender John Scott in recommending a bond reduction from $30,000, 10/90, to $10,000 in the same format. The recommendation includes a requirement that Ritchie's pretrial release be directed by the Harrison County Day Report Center.
Leon Sisler
FRIENDSVILLE — Leon Garland Sisler, 78, of Friendsville, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Sterling Care Frostburg Village, Frostburg. Born March 20, 1944, in Friendsville, he was a son of the late Jasper and Violet (Uphold) Sisler.
Sandra Lee Gemondo
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Lee Gemondo, 79, of Clarksburg, formerly of Shinnston, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022. Sandy was born May 11, 1943 in Riverdale (Shinnston) WV. She attended Shinnston High School, graduating in 1961.
Harrison County Commission to consider lowering construction project retainage, ARPA requests
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will consider lowering the retainage on the general services building construction project, bids for a new animal control facility, and requests from Clarksburg and Nutter Fort for American Rescue Plan Act monies. Rycon Construction has submitted an application asking the...
Elizabeth Ann Crofford
WESTON — Elizabeth Ann Crofford, 82, of Alum Bridge, WV, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston. She was born in Jersey City, NJ on September 18, 1940, daughter of the late Fritz and Ann (Mirraz) Pfeil. Elizabeth was united in marriage on July 1, 1961 to the love of her life for a wonderful 61 years, Joseph Crofford, who survives.
