West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell sounds more like a player on a 2-10 team than one which is 10-2 as it embarks on Big 12 play this weekend with a two- game road trip to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. While the Mountaineers have surely played many more stretches of good basketball this year than those of a poor variety, he can quickly tick off a list of areas in which he and his teammates can play better.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO