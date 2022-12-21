ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Doctor Warns About The Impact Extreme Cold Can Have On The Body

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kLru_0jq2Kycz00

Extremely cold weather is right around the corner, with wind chills even expecetd to dipp below zero degrees. Doctors have said that this dangerously cold weather can have a significant impact on our bodies.

Dr. Barry Dockery with Utica Park Clinic said that it will be very important to limit your exposure outdoors over the next few days because prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures and subzero wind chills can have a detrimental effect on you.

Dockery said that when you stay out in extremely cold weather, your extremities will be impacted first in what's described as 'frostnip.'

"When it comes to frostbite, it's really more frostnip first, and that's when the body kind of shuts the blood out to our extremities and brings it more towards the core where we have our lungs, our hearts, things like that," Dr. Dockery said.

Avoiding heat loss is also extremely important with freezing temperatures, and the best way to do so is to wear plenty of layers. In fact, Dr. Dockery said that you should have a three tiered layering system when going outside.

"There's a three tiered layering system. That is your base layer, having a real hydrophobic base layer allowing that sweat to evaporate out, having a mid-layer kind of like a fleece or possibility of a down as well and allows that evaporation to continue to go out, and then having a shell layer that's typically going to be a windproof and waterproof layer," Dr. Dockery said.

Dr. Dockery also said that people with certain comorbidities like diabetes or hypertension should also avoid being outside in the cold weather for prolonged periods of time in order to avoid even more health problems associated with blood circulation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa

The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Downtown Tulsa Water Line Break Causes Slick Roads, Brief Power Outage

Parts of Downtown Tulsa briefly lost power Saturday afternoon after a water main break near 12th and Detroit. PSO said it was able to restore power around 5 p.m., but crews have been out repairing the water line. Hydrants were being flushed for several blocks around the area and the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm

The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa plans to catch up on trash collection this week

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said it plans to catch up on trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup this week. Trash and recycling services were suspended Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures. Bulky waste was also suspended. The city said if you did not get your trash,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy