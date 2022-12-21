Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
KTVZ
Families rejoice after years of separation as China ends inbound quarantine
China’s partial reopening has been met with an outpouring of joy and relief from citizens — both the hundreds of millions isolated inside the country for the past three years and those overseas separated from their loved ones. Authorities announced Monday that starting January 8, China will drop...
KTVZ
China’s Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
China’s economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world’s second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus’ spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
KTVZ
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin’s website — a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month, Western...
KTVZ
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday. “The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every...
KTVZ
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov’s death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov’s 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India’s northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
KTVZ
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
KTVZ
‘Tradwives’ promote a lifestyle that evokes the 1950s. But their nostalgia is not without controversy
On certain corners of the internet, a segment of women is exhibiting a nostalgia for an era it has never known. These millennials and zoomers glamorize the aesthetics of 1950s Americana, donning retro fit-and-flare dresses and posting vintage illustrations of aproned housewives placing dinner on the table. Their politics, too,...
KTVZ
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry. The incident took place in the western port city of Engels,...
Comments / 0