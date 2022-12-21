Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
NBC Sports
Could these QBs compete with Mac for starting QB job in 2023?
Will Mac Jones have competition for the starting quarterback job next summer at New England Patriots camp?. Jones is in the midst of a sophomore slump after an encouraging rookie campaign. The Patriots offense has taken a significant step back as a result. While play-caller Matt Patricia and the rest of the coaching staff deserve a share of the blame pie, Jones' play hasn't inspired much confidence in his long-term future as New England's signal-caller.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
NBC Sports
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
NBC Sports
Purdy-Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers tight end
For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in...
NBC Sports
Dolphins' loss puts Patriots in driver's seat for AFC playoff spot
It's hard to believe, but the New England Patriots control their own destiny in the AFC. Despite a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped them to 7-8 on the season, the Patriots can still make the playoffs by winning their final two games. That's because the Miami Dolphins did them a solid on Christmas Day, losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7.
NBC Sports
Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud
Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Has Deebo's contract made him expendable?
If the 49ers are able to win their next two games, it will represent the longest regular-season-concluding win streak in franchise history. The 49ers’ spot in the playoffs is secure. They most likely will be either the second or third seed in the NFC. The final two games of...
NBC Sports
Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns
Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
NBC Sports
Report: Mac Jones fined for controversial block on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly will face discipline for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 by the NFL. The second-year QB will officially be notified of the fine on Tuesday or Wednesday. Jones' low block...
NBC Sports
Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest
Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some...
NBC Sports
Broncos seem to commit to keeping G.M. George Paton, with one caveat
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson?. Is General Manager George Paton safe?. The statement issued...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera on Chase Young: The expectation is to see if he can play a little more next week
Commanders defensive end Chase Young made his much-anticipated season debut on Saturday and by the sounds of it, things went well. Young, who was on a pitch count, ended up playing 30 defensive snaps against the 49ers in Week 16. He recorded a pair of tackles and a pass breakup.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: We’ll just have to see on Lamar Jackson this week
After the Ravens clinched a playoff spot on Saturday, head coach John Harbaugh said that would not impact quarterback Lamar Jackson’s timeline to return from the knee injury that’s kept him out for the last three weeks. Harbaugh said “players play when they’re healthy and ready to go”...
NBC Sports
Purdy gifts Lance adorably special sweater for Christmas
Brock Purdy is shocking the NFL with how he's performing for the 49ers despite entering the season as the third quarterback on San Francisco's depth chart. The 22-year-old is playing with poise under center and not showing signs that he was the No. 262 and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Purdy has credited Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with helping him get acclimated as the starting quarterback.
NBC Sports
Packers put Dean Lowry on IR, sign Bo Melton off Seahawks practice squad
Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry has played in 101 consecutive games, but he will not make it to No. 102. The team announced on Tuesday that Lowry has been placed on injured reserve. Lowry injured his calf in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and will miss the team’s final two regular season games. He would be eligible to return after two postseason games, but the Packers have a lot of work to do to even get into the playoffs.
