Girly Pink December Layout
I love the non-traditional pink with pops of pale green color combo on the December Layout from Melissa! The pink is perfect for a girly design and it works perfectly with Poinsettias and other winter florals. And check out that water colored die cut title, so soft and feminine. Visit...
Merry Christmas!
For those who celebrate have a very Merry Christmas!. For more info on this card check out this post. You can shop Sketchbar Markers here.
Knitting Pattern – Santa Belt Hat
Sizes: 0-3 Months, 3-12 Months, 1-2 Years, 3-12 Years, Teen/Women, Men. Yarn: Any worsted medium weight (#4) yarn. The yarn used in the photos is Loops & Threads Impeccable. The had is made while working in the round and then the gold colored belt buckle is added afterwards using the duplicate stitch technique.
Easy Button Snowflake Craft
Once Christmas and Hanukkah are over it feels like we’re facing a long winter without much to celebrate or decorate. But snowflakes are a fun motif that we can keep using for crafts through the winter season. If you have a stash of craft sticks and white (or blue,...
Fun way to make a mid mod recycled plastic bottle decoration
I bet this project bounces in a fun way. I also bet that it would look cool with just silver balls or all sorts of other things. Pop on over to the blog Oh Daily Tries for the step by step tutorial on how to make a recycled plastic bottle mid mod decoration.
Thanks Card with Wooden Cardstock
It’s time to send out thank you cards for all those wonderful Holiday gift you received. This modern “Thanks” card from Carissa uses cardstock that is actually made from wood, combined with colored cardstock and gold metallic paper this graphic design is perfect to send to a guy or gal.
Watercolor Snow Paint
If you happen to live somewhere that has snow (or gets snow) this watercolor snow paint is a fun activity for kids to bring a little snow inside. If you have snow you probably have everything you need to make this activity work. And while you’ve got snow and food coloring you could also make different colors of snow ice cream to have as a snack!
Knit a Chunky Sweater to Stay Super Cozy
When it gets really cold where I live, I like to wear a lighter weight sweater with a chunky and boxier sweater on top. But even if you don’t layer your sweaters like I do, it’s great to have some chunky outer layers for the chilly season. The...
Hourglass Quilt Block Tutorial
The hourglass quilt block is a classic block that is very easy to make. Adjust the size easily with my free printable chart. There are no bias edges to worry about when making the Hourglass block, which consists of triangular cotton reel shapes. In addition to the Cotton Reel shape, it also resembles a big quarter-square-triangle shape.
Getting Started with Machine Embroidery
Are you ready to get started with machine embroidery? This helpful list of beginner tips from Crafty Life Mom is just what you need. With nine tips and detailed write ups on each one, you’ll be well on your way to creating machine embroidered masterpieces in no time. You will learn about supplies you are going to need as well as a few problems you may encounter.
2d Needle Felted Winter Scene! Free Tutorial from Living Felt
Have you been wanting to have a go at felting a picture? Perhaps you already have all you need to either wet felt or needle felt but you haven’t tried anything like this! Living Felt takes you from beginner to intermediate with this great real time tutorial with Marie Spaulding!
Granny Square Cross Stitch Patterns
I love it when crafts combine in fun ways, as is happening with these granny square cross stitch patterns. Granny squares are iconic in crochet and they are a fun graphic element for cross stitch projects. These would make sweet pincushions or stitch them like a little blanket you can hang on your wall.
