Signed: Arvell Reese brings physicality, speed to Buckeyes defense

2023 Ohio State linebacker commit Arvell Reese. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

The Early-Signing Period is here and Ohio State is set to once again bring in one of the country’s best recruiting classes. Lettermen Row is tracking the Buckeyes recruiting news throughout the signing period as 2023 commitments officially join the Ohio State football program. The latest Letter of Intent is in: Arvell Reese has signed with the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS — Arvell Reese could have played the waiting game if he wanted to.

The four-star Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker held over 20 offers including from some of the most prestigious programs across the country.

Reese instead made his decision at a time when Ohio State needed some good news and he committed in early August. Now he has made that commitment official by signing his National Letter of Intent.

What does it mean for Ohio State? Lettermen Row breaks it down.

Who is Arvell Reese?

Arvell Reese is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker who committed to Ohio State on Aug. 6. Reese held 24 offers from a list that included Alabama, USC, Penn State and Michigan.

On3 Consensus Ranking: Four-star, No. 186 overall, No. 20 LB, No. 5 Ohio

On3 Ranking: Four-star, No. 114 overall, No. 9 LB, No. 3 Ohio

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

High School: Glenville

Reese is the kind of linebacker that a Jim Knowles defense wants and needs. He’s a big, physical prospect that has no regard for opposing offenses. Lettermen Row watched Reese and the Tarblooders’ defense play in the second week of the high school season and it was clear why he’s going to Ohio State.

His ability to read a defense and diagnose the play before it has the chance to develop is impressive, but you match the mental aspect with his hard-hitting, almost old-school way of having his nose on the ball every play, and it’s not shocking why the Buckeyes offered.

Reese ended his senior season a polished 15-0 and as a state champion. He was named First-Team All-Ohio and won the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year.

Even though he’s the only linebacker in the class, Reese adds depth to a solid room for the Buckeyes. Current starter Steele Chambers has already said he will return for 2023 and Tommy Eichenberg is yet to make a decision regarding his future. Behind those two are C.J. Hicks, Mitchell Melton, Reid Carrico and Gabe Powers.

How did Reese end up at Ohio State?

Reese played for one of the most historic high school programs in modern history.

Glenville was long a flowing pipeline to Ohio State and sent talents like Troy Smith, Ted Ginn Jr., Cardale Jones and Marshon Lattimore down I-71.

Reese is in line to be the next Tarblooder-turned-Buckeye.

“It feels amazing,” Reese told Lettermen Row about receiving an Ohio State offer in the spring. “Just to know a school like that has offered me. I actually didn’t expect it. [I thought] it maybe could come down the line I thought so when [Day] offered I was pretty excited. I couldn’t get the smile off of my face.”

Arvell Reese Scouting Report

One of the more physically-gifted linebacker prospects in the 2023 cycle. Measured at over 6-foot-3, and around 220 pounds with a 32.75-inch arm prior to his senior season. Gained around 20 pounds after the end of his junior year. Turned in multiple 4.65 second 40-yard dash times at a regional camp prior to his senior season. Played a portion of his junior year, working as a linebacker. Showed tantalizing range, athleticism and striking power in the small sample. Has the speed and athleticism to run sideline to sideline. Plants ball carriers on impact. Also has the ability to rush off the edge on passing downs. Transferred to traditional power Glenville prior to his senior season. Has one of the higher upsides among linebackers in the 2023 cycle, but has a smaller body of work at this time. Young for the class – will turn 18 years old right before his first game as a freshman in college.