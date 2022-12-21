Wesley Walker on Tennessee's 2022 success: I'm not surprised

Justin Berl / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

In head coach Josh Heupel’s second season with

, the Volunteers took a massive leap forward. They became a College Football Playoff contender, finally beat Alabama, and were even briefly ranked first in the country. It surprised a lot of people, but not players like Wesley Walker.

While speaking to the media before the Orange Bowl, Wesley Walker was asked if he was surprised by the team’s success in 2022.

“I’d believe it,” Wesley Walker said. “I believe it. That was my vision coming here. I came here to play in big games and, you know, win.”

“I could already see it trending that way when Coach Heup–I played against Coach Heup when I was at Georgia Tech when he was at UCF. So, when he took the job here, I was still at Georgia Tech but I was like, yeah, that’s a good hire.”

Wesley Walker was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He originally went to Georgia Tech, where the Yellow Jackets played UCF in 2020. That was Josh Heupel’s final season in Orlando. UCF easily won that game, 49-21.

“I knew the offense would translate well to the SEC, and, like, be something different that the SEC hasn’t seen,” Wesley Walker continued. “But, that’s something most definitely if somebody would have told me that’s what we’re gonna do this year, I wouldn’t have questioned it at all.”

The 2022 team will always be fondly remembered by Tennessee fans. Now, in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, the Volunteers have a chance to put an exclamation point on the season.

Cade Klubnik praised Tennessee

As Clemson prepares to take on Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, quarterback Cade Klubnik praised the Volunteers.

“Great matchup. Tennessee’s a heck of a team. They’ve had an amazing year. I think it’ll be a great game. I think it’s a big game for us,” Klubnik said.

“Over the past couple of years, I think this will be a big game for us. At the same time, it’s just another game. Approach it the same we would any other. I’m super excited. It’ll be fun.”