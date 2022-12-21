Bicyclist seriously injured in North Portland hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in North Portland Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Portland police found the bicyclist near North Killingsworth Street and North Minnesota Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Officers said the man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PPB said the involved-driver was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-336821.
