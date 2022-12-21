ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Why You Should Care About High School Athletes Earning NIL Money

By Iciss Tillis
Sportico
Sportico
 6 days ago

Today’s guest columnist is labor and employment attorney Iciss Tillis.

The NIL policy is personal for me. I missed out on a lot of opportunities in the late ’90s when I was a high school basketball star and an All-American power forward at Duke University. Back then, players like me who went on to become first-round WNBA draft picks didn’t have control over our name, image and likeness until we turned pro. If the NIL policy existed when I was in school, I would have not only been able to monetize my own popularity as a top female basketball player from Oklahoma, but I also would have added to my overall NIL value because I am the daughter of the greatest heavyweight boxing champion, James “Quick” Tillis.

As I reflect on my so-called “amateur” career, there were coaches, schools and other entities that used my NIL, often in combination with my father’s NIL. Those entities were heavily compensated but were never obligated to pass me a dime. When I turned pro, I recall certain playing-card companies asking for permission to sell college trading cards of me, but without any royalties or payment to me because I “didn’t have enough value.”

The irony is that in 2021, I discovered that I was worth something.

In February of that year, I received a text message from a fan saying “I sure miss watching you play,” along with an action photo of me playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium. At the top of the photo was a header that read Gail Goestenkors: Transition Offense & Defense ‘Quick’ Hitters . When I clicked on the photo, I was directed to Amazon and discovered the photo was on the cover of an instructional $40 DVD box set, authored by Gail Goestenkors, who was Duke’s women’s basketball coach from 1992-2007. She was using, and profiting from, my name, image and likeness without telling me. Over the next few months, I researched the intellectual property issues at play and in May 2021, pursued my only legal remedy available—the immediate removal of my photo and reference to my father’s likeness. Both were promptly removed that same month.

Now that I’m an attorney, I’m in a position to help student athletes get the best NIL contracts for themselves and their institutions. It’s not only a professional passion, but like I said, it’s personal. I’ve enjoyed assisting celebrities and brands with NIL deals involving video gaming rights, merchandise licensing and influencer agreements, and I look forward to working with student athletes and schools in the future.

Since the NCAA rolled out its Interim NIL policy in July 2021, male and female student athletes have benefited from individual and team-wide endorsement deals with major brands. This has caused a tilt in the competitive balance in favor of high schools, universities and NCAA conferences sitting in NIL-friendly states, as institutions in these locales are able to retain and attract the best recruits. Given the positive impact of NIL at the collegiate level, and to avoid losing top-tier talent, the following states have decided to grant high school athletes the same NIL benefits as NCAA athletes: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

In May of this year, California-based soccer players (and sisters) Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, who are committed to play for Stanford, became the first high-school athletes to secure an NIL deal with Nike—one that includes monetary compensation, which is notable given, historically, female athletes usually receive mere apparel under such agreements. Bronny James recently signed a deal with Nike valued at $10 million. Football players for St. John Bosco high school in California became the first group of high schoolers to land a team-wide NIL deal. The players have individual NIL agreements with KONGiQ Sports Performance and will receive compensation for posting personal experiences on their social media accounts using the KONGiQ Sports Performance System and the KONGiQ App. Peyton Coburn, a female golfer at Broken Arrow High School, just became the first high school athlete to receive an NIL deal in Oklahoma.

The kicker? Premier high school athletes who live in states that don’t allow NIL benefits may begin to transfer to private schools (which are not subject to state high school association rules) or relocate to states that allow NIL benefits. Therefore, public high schools and universities located in non-NIL states will lose their talent pipelines.

States that prohibit NIL deals should reconsider that decision before public schools become less competitive than private schools, which are not subject to the rules of state high school associations. Mikey Williams is one of many high school athletes who acted on this. Williams lives in North Carolina, which is a state whose high school association prohibits NIL deals. As a workaround, he plays for Vertical Academy of Lake Norman Christian High School, a private school not subject to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Williams landed a multiyear endorsement deal with Puma while attending Vertical Academy, making him the first high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal. In April 2022, Williams announced his plans to relocate to San Diego and play for San Ysidro High School for his senior year.

Universities in states that allow high school NIL activity may see an impact on their competitive advantage, because the state universities may have a better opportunity at attracting the best high school recruits from their own states. Take, for example, Jaden Nickens, a sophomore at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, who is one of the top-ranked basketball and football players in the nation. Nickens was set to transfer at the end of this season to a California high school for future NIL opportunities. However, when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association rolled out its new NIL policy, Nickens and his mother decided to remain in Oklahoma. The OSSA’s decision provides Oklahoma high schools a competitive advantage as more recruits like Jaden Nickens will opt to remain in or transfer to schools in the Sooner State.

Even though I wasn’t able to cash in with NIL, I’m happy that high school associations, the NCAA and most states are taking steps to enable student athletes to do so.

Iciss Tillis is a labor and employment attorney at Hall Estill law firm , where her practice involves assisting employers in workplace matters, including litigation, as well as preventive advice and counseling. Tillis is a former professional basketball player; she was a first-round WNBA draft pick by the Detroit Shock, then went on to play for the New York Liberty and LA Sparks.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

NLRB USC Case Slouches Toward Employee Status for NCAA Athletes

Seven years after the NLRB dismissed a petition to recognize Northwestern football players as employees, college-athlete advocates scored an important, though preliminary, victory last Thursday. An NLRB regional director found merit in the argument that USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA are joint employers. The finding launches a potential multiyear journey that could result in college athletes being deemed employees and unionizing. It might also reaffirm that they are amateurs. As detailed by Sportico, two advocacy groups (the College Basketball Players Association and the National College Players Association) filed unfair labor practice charges following NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo’s 2021 memo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NLRB Region Finds USC, Pac-12 and NCAA Employ Trojan Athletes

The National Labor Relations Board’s Los Angeles region has found “merit” in an unfair labor practice charge seeking employee recognition for USC football and basketball players. In a statement Thursday, NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said the region’s findings were based on a determination that the private university, the Pac-12 and the NCAA have collectively “maintained unlawful rules and unlawfully misclassified scholarship basketball and football players as mere ‘student-athletes’ rather than employees entitled to protections under our law.” The ruling represents the most significant workers’ rights milestone for college athletes since the NLRB’s Chicago region ruled in 2014 that grant-in-aid football players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Saying Goodbye to 2022, One College Sports Saga at a Time

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU-ians, and welcome to the last SporticoU of 2022. What a year it has been. Let’s see if we can capture this year in just one paragraph—challenge accepted. In no particular order: There was more NIL news than any one human could possibly keep track of, as rules loosened, collectives capitalized and athletes cashed in (or, in some cases, attempted to). The heated debates around amateurism, the age-old foundation of the NCAA, and athlete employment status raged on. The U.S. celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the popularity of women’s sports including basketball, softball, volleyball and...
TEXAS STATE
Sportico

Buyout Bonanza and Supersized Coaching Salaries—What’s New?

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU-ians. I’m starting with a non-sports business aside; I hope you’ll forgive me. There’s been plenty of good soccer to go around with the World Cup and whatnot, but another match stole the show Monday night when UCLA beat UNC in the Women’s College Cup for the NCAA title in double overtime. What a game. The Bruins overcame a 2-0 deficit (the first time in NCAA history a team has come from two goals down to win the title) late in the second half, tying the match with 16 seconds on the clock (!!) to force overtime and...
COLORADO STATE
Sportico

Direct Bargaining With Athletes Is Best Way Forward for College Sports

Today’s guest columnists are Ohio University professor B. David Ridpath and sports lawyer Mit Winter. This column was originally published on July 6, 2022, and we have provided an update from the authors below. The NCAA’s winter college football transfer portal window has only been open for one day for FBS players, and already nearly 1,000 players have entered their name. With NIL deals and collectives playing a larger role this year, the number of players entering the portal is expected to surpass the record 3,000-plus players who entered last year. Coaches and others involved in the sport have expressed their disdain...
Sportico

NLRB Targets USC, Pac-12 for Unfair Labor Charge

The National Labor Relations Board has tabled its investigation of a broad unfair labor practices charge against the NCAA to focus on a narrower one focusing on the rights of USC football and basketball players.  Michael Hsu, a former University of Minnesota regent who launched the College Basketball Players Association (CBPA), an advocacy group, had filed an unfair labor practices charge against the NCAA in November 2021, the first such action taken against the association since Northwestern football players unsuccessfully petitioned to form a union in 2014. Hsu told Sportico that he received an email this week from the NLRB informing him...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

New NCAA President Baker to Face Challenges as Amateur Model Buckles

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the newly named president of the NCAA, will take the reins from Mark Emmert in March at a time when the organization and its controversial system of amateurism face existential crises. Baker, a Harvard graduate who played basketball for the Crimson, was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He previously served as CEO of Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates. A popular Republican in a heavily Democratic state, Baker is regarded as a fiscally conservative, socially progressive consensus-builder who is pragmatic and open to reforms and different ideas. That skill set will be helpful as Baker faces daunting challenges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sportico

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Buys Into New Pro Women’s Volleyball League

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is adding his name to the growing list of believers in women’s volleyball as a founding partner of the Pro Volleyball Federation, the sport’s newest indoor professional league. The NFL star’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, are also investing in the league, which is set to debut in early 2024. Financial details of his investment were not disclosed. “My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Burrow said in a statement. “No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity. Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Kanye West Donda Debacle Divides a Kentucky Hoops Signee’s Family

When Robert Dillingham, a highly recruited point guard and a marquee player for Kanye West’s Donda Academy basketball team, signed a representation agreement with agency powerhouse WME last June, he was taking advantage of his newfound earning power now that name, image and likeness deals are permissible for high-school athletes. By August, WME had helped Dillingham negotiate a “brand partnership” with Kinlo, Naomi Osaka’s skin-care product. At least two other endorsement deals followed. There was just one problem. Robert was only 17 when he signed with WME, and nobody asked for his father’s permission. Now the contract may wind up disputed in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Tiger Son Charlie Woods Teed Up for NIL Millions If He Chooses

The first question Tiger Woods faced at the PNC Championship was an easy one: Do you get the sense that you’re the second most watched person out here? “Yeah,” he said. “Nothing wrong with that.”   For the man who’s been the biggest draw in golf for the last 25 years, it was an acknowledgement that he’d been surpassed by his 13-year-old son, Charlie, his teammate for the 36-hole tournament taking place this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Unfortunately for Tiger, it wasn’t the only way he’s been outdone by his offspring: The 15-time major winner also...
ORLANDO, FL
Sportico

Leach’s Texas Tech Records Raiders Hope Costly Fight Survives Him

On Monday, just hours before Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died from complications of a heart attack, a Lubbock, Texas, judge ordered Texas Tech to produce documents and the school’s chief information officer to be deposed, all as part of an increasingly complicated public-records lawsuit. The order was what Wayne Dolcefino calls a “critical point” in Leach’s long-running effort to restore the damage to his reputation caused by allegations that led to his dismissal as head coach of the Red Raiders. Now, with the coach’s untimely passing, Dolcefino hopes that the legal fight will continue. As with so much in life—and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Sportico

Dan Snyder Intimidated Witnesses, Leaked Gruden Emails, House Panel Says

As leadership on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform nears a change, the committee on Thursday released a 79-page report accusing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder of delivering “evasive” and “misleading” testimony about a toxic workplace, as well as trying to intimidate witnesses. Part of the alleged witness intimidation included the sharing of “emails with embarrassing language and inappropriate content” sent between former team president Bruce Allen and former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden—the same emails leaked to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that became the basis of Gruden’s firing and his subsequent lawsuit against...
Sportico

Charting 2022: Sportico’s Best Data Visualization Stories

In Sportico’s third calendar year of existence, the staff took advantage of the numbers accumulated over more than 30 months to present comparisons of data over time that highlight the ever-changing nature of our industry. We also experimented with more colorful ways to present familiar datasets. Here are our favorite data visualizations we’ve published in the past 12 months (not including our franchise valuations wheels). Click on the headers to read the corresponding stories. NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021 (Jan. 7) The NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top...
GEORGIA STATE
Sportico

USFL, FOX Sports Reach New CBA Rivaling XFL Compensation

As the rebooted United States Football League gets ready for its second season in April, the players managed to secure a major win just before Christmas. USFL player reps and parent company FOX Sports have tentatively agreed on a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The proposed agreement, which comes six months after the players voted to unionize, increases minimum salaries and provides a stronger benefits package than they previously had during last year’s inaugural season. The new compensation package is noteworthy, as it is a slight increase in what most active players are receiving in the XFL, another rebooted spring...
Sportico

Premier Rugby Sevens League Adding Eight Teams for 2023

Premier Rugby Sevens will double in size for the 2023 season, the upstart league announced Tuesday. Growing to eight franchises now tied to a specific region or city, each with a men’s and women’s team, PR7s will feature 16 total teams next year. The expansion plans include two new franchises, one in Northern California and the second in Western Pennsylvania, as well as the reintroduction of a pair of franchises from PR7’s initial trial tournament in 2021: The New York Locals and Texas Team. As such, the 2023 rugby sevens season will feature a total of 192 players and an expanded...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

It’s Past Time for Soccer Broadcasters to Commit to Gender Equality

Today’s guest columnist is Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer. The growth and interest in women’s football in recent years has been incredible, and long overdue. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 was a catalyst for change in terms of TV audience, as a combined 1.12 billion viewers tuned into official broadcast coverage across all platforms, with the final between the USA and the Netherlands becoming the most watched FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever. Furthermore, over 1 billion viewer hours of FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 consumption came from the host region of Europe, 43.7% of the global total. This...
Sportico

NFLPA Looking to Hire Director With ‘Strategic Vision’ Beyond CBA

The search for the next executive director of the NFL Players Association is underway, and it’s now clear the kind of candidate the union wants for its next leader. Sportico has obtained a document outlining what traits and attributes the NFLPA is seeking in the person who will replace DeMaurice Smith, who is in the midst of his final term as the union’s executive director, a position he’s held since 2009. The document was produced by Russell Reynolds Associates, the executive search firm tasked with finding Smith’s successor. The nine-page memo details that the union is looking for someone with “future strategic...
Sportico

Reports of Bally Sports RSNs’ Impending Doom Are Greatly Exaggerated

Media makes catastrophists out of even the most level-headed observers of the space, but the reaction to the news that Diamond Sports is putting some distance between itself and Sinclair Broadcasting suggests that more than a few pundits may want to look into getting their hands on a steady supply of Ativan. While this may read as a contrarian take on the latest upheaval in the RSN universe, make no mistake: As onerous as Diamond’s debt load is, the Bally Sports properties are not at death’s door. Given some of the changes that have been carried out this week, it’s...
Sportico

NBA Franchise Valuations Interactive Data Viz

More from Sportico.comNBA Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Warriors to PelicansSporticast: RSN, WTF? What's Up With Sinclair Regional Sports NetworksSuns' James Jones Rises Amid Team Sale, Turmoil, and Playoff PainBest of Sportico.comNBA Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Warriors to PelicansNBA Valuations: Warriors Top $7.6 Billion as Teams Average $3 BillionNHL Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Maple Leafs to Coyotes
Sportico

NCAA Reform on Capitol Hill: 6 Questions on the Prospects of Passage

Congress has increasingly indicated an interest in helping the college sports industry deal with multiple issues, from name, image and likeness to antitrust clarification to athletes’ health and labor rights. Frequently, at least over the last decade, NCAA president Mark Emmert has been portrayed as the stumbling block to those efforts. Former Rep. Mark Walker, a North Carolina Republican who became one of the House’s most active college sports reformers while in office (2016 to 2021), puts the failure of passing federal legislation “100% at the feet of the outgoing president.” In a telephone interview last week, Walker recalled one of his...
ALABAMA STATE
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy