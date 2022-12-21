Signing Day Capsule: Florida lands defensive tackle Will Norman

Name: Will Norman

Class: 2023

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 276 pounds

Location/School: Camden (NJ.) Eastside

Signed With: Florida Gators

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 214 overall | No. 29 defensive tackle | No. 2 senior in New Jersey

On3 NIL Valuation: $33K

Quotable

“Just watching the team, I feel like I could definitely see myself as being an early impact (player). I can definitely see myself getting in and just being somebody early in the system. That just means a lot to me, especially at the highest level being in the SEC. I can definitely see myself making an early impact.” – Will Norman

Scouting Report on Will Norman

“Fluid defensive lineman who is relatively new to football. Measured at 6-foot-4, 296-pounds in February of 2022, but has since leaned up heading into his senior season,” On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote. “Has average length with 32.5-inch arms. A converted basketball player who made the move to IMG from St. Thomas More High School in Connecticut prior to his junior season.”

“A fluid, coordinated mover. Lines up as a big defensive end and at defensive tackle for IMG. Has the functional athleticism and coordination to develop into an effective interior pass rusher. Still developing with his technique and is inexperienced relative to most other blue-chip defensive linemen at this stage. Older for the cycle, turning 18 years old in January of 2022.”

