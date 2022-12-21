Robby Washington makes it official, gives Miami Hurricanes a game breaking offensive weapon

(Photo by Robby Washington)

SIGNEES (with link to feature story on each):SIGNEES (with link to feature story on each): Francis Mauigoa … Damari Brown … Christopher Johnson … Antione Jackson … Collins Acheampong … Kaleb Spencer … Riley Williams … Samson Okunlola … Robby Washington … Bobby Washington … Rueben Bain … Mark Fletcher … Malik Bryant … Jackson Carver … Emory Williams … Antonio Tripp … Marcellius Pulliam … Jayden Wayne … Frankie Tinilau … Joshua Horton … Raul Aguirre … Robert Stafford … Tommy Kinsler … Ray Ray Joseph … Australian P Dylan JoyceDamari Brown … Christopher Johnson … Antione Jackson … Collins Acheampong … Kaleb Spencer … Riley Williams … Samson Okunlola … Robby Washington … Bobby Washington … Rueben Bain … Mark Fletcher … Malik Bryant … Jackson Carver … Emory Williams … Antonio Tripp … Marcellius Pulliam … Jayden Wayne … Frankie Tinilau … Joshua Horton … Raul Aguirre … Robert Stafford … Tommy Kinsler … Ray Ray Joseph … Australian P Dylan Joyce

It was back in March, 2021, that Miami WR Robby Washington landed his first scholarship offer. It was from Miami. And now he’s officially a Cane.

Washington is confirmed signing.

“They just treat us like family, there’s no other place to be except Miami,” Robby says.

While Washington is a Cane, his Miami recruitment wasn’t always smooth sailing. He tried to first commit back in June of 2021, but coaches didn’t take it. The prior staff stopped recruiting him hard at different points. But it didn’ take long for Mario Cristobal and the new coaches to make him a priority, leading to his commitment that they accepted.

Texas A&M, Louisville, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Alabama and Oklahoma all wound up offering him as his recruitment progressed forward.

But he is staying home to represent The U.

“The recruiting class we have going in, everything should be fine in the future,” Washington says. “I think they do need a few of us in this class to play early, for sure. And the future is bright, guys can come and play early.”

Robby is a tremendous weapon with the ball in his hands. He played running back at Killian High as a sophomore, then moved to receiver and transferred to Palmetto High.

A connection here is new UM running backs coach Kevin Smith recruited Robby at his previous stop. And he took a lead role in his current recruitment.

“Coach Smith was recruiting me heavy when he was at Ole Miss, and at Miami it’s the same thing – recruiting me heavy,” Washington said.

An example of Washington’s ability: In one Palmetto High gamehe had three TDs – one on a 60-yard kick return, another on a 45-yard reception and a 30-yard rushing score.

Washington’s On3 scouting report reads “Smooth mover who glides all over the field making defenders miss look effortless. Excellent footwork and balance. See the body control in the return game and as a route runner. Has the combination of twitch and long speed. Offensive weapon. Used as a ball carrier in the run game, quick game as a slot receiver and in the vertical passing game as a wide out. Caught 19 passes for 515 yards and 9 touchdowns as well as 24 carries for 174 yards and 4 touchdowns during his junior season. Slaps at the ball a bit and does not look natural catching the football. Should be something he can tune up with repetition. Dynamic player with the ball in his hands who can produce at the next level with schemed touches. Will need to develop hands and a wider route tree in order to reach full potential. On the older end of the spectrum for the 2023 recruiting cycle.”

A bottom line thought from Washington, who plans to enroll early?

“We just have to go in there and work, switch a little bit of things up and we’ll be fine in coming years.”