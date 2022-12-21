National Signing Day Central

The early signing period for the class of 2023 has officially arrived as the South Carolina Gamecocks and programs around the country will welcome their new signees Wednesday during what has become the de facto National Signing Day.

The early signing period runs from Wednesday morning through Friday with most of South Carolina’s commitments and recruiting targets set to put pen to paper this week as opposed to waiting until the traditional February signing day.

South Carolina Targets

Florence (S.C) South Florence On3 four-star QB LaNorris Sellers (Syracuse commit)

Sellers won’t announce his decision until Friday morning during an 11:30 ceremony giving him the potential to cap off South Carolina’s 2023 class for the early signing period.

As has been well-documented on GC, Sellers has emerged as a major priority target for the Gamecocks despite his long-standing commitment to Syracuse.

He doesn’t plan to make any type of announcement prior to signing.

RB Dominic Richardson (TRANSFER – Oklahoma State)

Richardson was in Columbia over the weekend for an official visit but has put out little to no info on his recruitment and the direction it may be headed.

There’s also no word on when he may announce. Transfers, of course, don’t have to announce Wednesday or even this week but GC is still tracking him.

TE Joshua Simon (TRANSFER – Western Kentucky)

The former Crestwood standout plans to play in his final game at Western Kentucky at 9 p.m. on Wednesday before making an announcement.

South Carolina has offered the Palmetto State native and he was in Columbia over the weekend for a visit.

Tappahannock (Va.) Essex three-star LB Kamren Robinson (Virginia commit)

Robinson is listed as a target simply because he took an official visit to South Carolina over the weekend and the Gamecocks are a finalist.

However, South Carolina is not expected to be the pick. He will likely stick with UVA.

** NOTE: Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor and Ashdown (Ark.) four-star TE Shamar Easter will not make their decisions until the February signing date. The Gamecocks have hosted both on official visits.

National Signing Day Eve Recap

It was a highly productive run-up to the first day of the early signing period as South Carolina added four public commits to its 2023 class on Tuesday, hours before the class will put pen to paper. Since many of those prospects were otherwise scheduled to be in the section above, here’s a rundown with links to more info.

– Former Arkansas TE Trey Knox commits to South Carolina

South Carolina kicked off what would ultimately be a huge day for the program when former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox, who is now in the transfer portal committed to the Gamecocks.

Knox took an official visit to Columbia over the weekend and played for new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggins at Arkansas where he was recruited by Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp.

– Texas TE Reid Mikeska flips from Miami to South Carolina

South Carolina continued to revamp its tight end room when it added one of its long-time targets at the position when Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland class of 2023 three-star tight end Reid Mikeska flipped from Miami to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has been a priority target for first-year tight ends coach Jody Wright ever since he offered Mikeska way back in February during his first days on the job.

– Oluwatosin Babalade re-commits to the Gamecocks

Hyattsville (Maryland) Dematha Catholic four-star offensive lineman Oluwatosin “Tree” Babalade is now back on South Carolina’s commitment list, rejoining a week after backing away from his original verbal commitment.

Shane Beamer and his staff once again held off in-state suitor Maryland for Babalade’s services.

– Top JUCO DL Elijah Davis announces for Carolina

One of the country’s highest-ranked junior college defenders is making his way back to the Palmetto State to play for the Gamecocks.

Scooba (Mississippi) East Mississippi Community College four-star defensive tackle Elijah Davis, who played his high school football at Wagener-Salley, announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

On3 is high on Davis’ abilities on the field, ranking him as the nation’s number one junior college defensive lineman.

Gamecock Central Takeover on 107.5 The Game – 11 a.m.

Shane Beamer Press Conference – 3 p.m.

The commitment/signee list

Gamecock Central will update the list below with signing day capsules once each prospect is announced by the school after signing.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star OL Markee Anderson – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers four-star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson four-star LB Grayson “Pup” Howard – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha four-star OL Oluwatosin Babalade – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Camden (S.C.) four-star DL Xzavier McLeod – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Macon (Ga.) Howard four-star DL Zavion Hardy (Hardy signing status update)

Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County four-star RB Dontavius “Djay” Braswell – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Manning (S.C.) four-star EDGE Monteque Rhames – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Atlanta (Ga.) Pace four-star OL Trovon Baugh – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Eatonton (Ga.) Putnam County four-star DB Jalon Kilgore – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Carrollton (Ga.) Central four-star ATH Vicari Swain– SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

East Mississippi CC four-star DL Elijah Davis – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Fort Myers (Fla.) LeHigh three-star WR Kelton Henderson – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Laurel (Md.) St. John’s three-star S Zahbari Sandy – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School three-star TE Connor Cox – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook three-star WR – CJ Adams – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Aniston (Ala.) three-star TE Kam Sandlin – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Villa Rica (Ga.) three-star OL Jatavius Shivers – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Perry (Fla.) Taylor County three-star DB Cameron Upshaw – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Cypress (Tex.) Bridgeland three-star TE Reid Mikeska – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate three-star DB Judge Collier – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt three-star WR Tyshawn Russell – SIGNED ✅ (signee capsule)

TE Trey Knox (TRANSFER – Arkansas)

TE Nick Elksnis (TRANSFER – Florida)

OL Nick Gargiulo (TRANSFER – Yale)

RB Mario Anderson (TRANSFER – Newberry)

