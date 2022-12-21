Kansas State Signature Spotlight: Wesley Fair

Wesley Fair/Drew Galloway

NAME: Wesley Fair

RANKING: ***

CLASS: 2023

POSITION: Safety

HOMETOWN: Wichita, Kansas

HIGH SCHOOL: Collegiate

POWER FIVE OFFERS: Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas

It was a true three-team race between Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State for Wesley Fair. K-State was his first Power Five offer and raced out to an early lead. The Cyclones applied the most resistance, and not the Jayhawks.

However, the combination of his relationship with Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, his camaraderie with the other prospects in the Sunflower State that were also leaning to K-State and the defensive system attracted him most to the Wildcats.

Iowa State and Kansas each hosted him for unofficial visits in the Winter and Spring of 2022. He visited Manhattan in January and then again for a Kansas State spring practice in April of 2022. It didn’t take long for him to announce afterwards. He committed to K-State on April 12.

Fair was a regular at Kansas State games this fall and will be an early enrollee.

EVALUATION

He is just an absolute competitor. He doesn’t go anywhere without his gear and a set of cleats. If people start playing football, the K-State signee will lace them up and begin to challenge anyone that wants a piece of him.

We saw that from Fair plenty of times on the camp circuit. He showed up in Salina for a photo shoot and interviews. It was going to be a media day of sorts for him at the camp and combine hosted annually be Jake Sharp.

Instead, he went to his car and put on his gear and started locking up the players in attendance that were participating. That’s just his personality. Fair isn’t the biggest. He isn’t the strongest. And he isn’t the fastest. But he’s going to work harder than anyone and not be denied.

Some recruits turn into program guys, and I can see that being in the cards for the Wichita Collegiate product.

As a KSO subscriber, Kansas State fans can find out more about the rest of the recruiting targets still being chased, which underclassmen players could return for the Wildcats and how many of the seniors will be back on the roster for an extra season in Manhattan.

Remember, we also have plenty of bowl coverage on the way for Big 12 Champion K-State as well in the lead-up to the Sugar Bowl matchup with Alabama, plus Jerome Tang and company are cooking and have shot out to an 10-1 record.

If you’re not subscribed, remember that a subscription to K-StateOnline is still just $10 until football season.