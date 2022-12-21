Live Updates: Georgia on National Signing Day 2023 (Early Signing Day Central)

ATHENS, Ga. — National Signing Day is upon us, and the Georgia Bulldogs are in prime position to bring home one of the top classes in the country. Ranked No. 2 according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings, Kirby Smart enters the first day of the Early Signing Period with 23 players committed and several others still on the table.

DawgsHQ is here for you with live updates over the course of today’s events. Signings, commitments and decommitments will take place all over the country. Any and every one that remotely relates to Georgia, we’ll have you covered. Just be sure to hit refresh this page and scroll down for the latest. But before we get to the updates, here’s a rough schedule of players we expect to sign during the December period and times for their signing day ceremony if applicable.

8:00 a.m. ET – Daniel Harris – No. 165 overall, No. 21 CB – Guliver Prep (Miami, Fla.)

9:00 a.m. ET – Troy Bowles – No. 70 overall, No. 5 LB – Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) – Georgia commit

10:00 a.m. ET – Bo Hughley – No. 112 overall, No. 9 OT – Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) – Georgia commit

10:00 a.m. ET – Joshua Miller – No. 594 overall, No. 50 IOL – Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Va.) – Georgia commit

10:00 a.m. ET – Kelton Smith – No. 207 overall, No. 14 IOL – Carver (Columbus, Ga.) – Georgia commit

11:30 a.m. ET – Gabriel Harris – No. 77 overall, No. 10 DL – IMG Academy (Valdosta, Ga.) – Georgia commit

12:30 p.m. ET – Kyron Jones – No. 737 overall, No. 29 ATH – Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, N.C.)

2:00 p.m. ET – Justyn Rhett – No. 299 overall, No. 36 CB – Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Georgia commit

2:30 p.m. ET – Monroe Freeling – No. 57 overall, No. 6 OT – Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) – Georgia commit

3:30 p.m. ET – Damon Wilson – No. 17 overall, No. 2 EDGE – Venice (Venice, Fla.)

4:00 p.m. ET – Pearce Spurlin – No. 118 overall, No. 4 TE – South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) – Georgia commit

5:00 p.m. ET – Roderick Robinson – No. 160 overall, No. 9 RB – Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) – Georgia commit

6:00 p.m. ET – Peyton Woodring – No. 1757 overall, No. 2 K Ascension Episcopal (Lafayette, La.) – Georgia commit

2:30 p.m. ET (THURS) – Jordan Hall – No. 56 overall, No. 6 DL – Westside (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Note: Georgia commits Samuel M’Pemba (No. 34 overall, No. 4 EDGE), AJ Harris (No. 37 overall, No. 3 CB), Joenel Aguero (No. 43 overall, No. 4 S), Raylen Wilson (No. 49 overall, No. 3 LB), Tyler Williams (No. 84 overall, No. 13 WR), CJ Allen (No. 99 overall, No. 9 LB), Lawson Luckie (No. 149 overall, No. 9 TE), Raymond Cottrell (No. 151 overall, No. 23 WR), Jamaal Jarrett (No. 172 overall, No. 18 DL), Chris Peal (No. 174 overall, No. 23 CB), Anthony Evans (No. 210 overall, No. 28 WR), Yazeed Haynes (No. 306 overall, No. 41 WR) and Jamal Meriweather (No. 774 overall, No. 51 OT) are all expected to sign on Wednesday as well without an announced time as of publication. AJ Harris, Wilson, Williams, Allen, Luckie, Jarrett, Evans and Haynes – plus Gabriel Harris – are already on campus and practicing with the team ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Television coverage of the day’s events will go all day. CBS Sports HQ begins its coverage at 11:00 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, on the ESPN network of channels, SEC Network will have five minute updates at the top of the 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. ET hours before beginning the SEC Now: Signing Day Special at 12:00 p.m. ET. That will run until 3:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. You’ll also want to keep an eye on and eventually head over to ESPN2 for the College Football Live: Signing Day Special from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET featuring the commitments of several premier prospects including Damon Wilson with Georgia’s hat on the table.

Updates

12:45 p.m. ET – Just moments after committing, Kyron Jones‘ signature is in.

12:31 p.m. ET – Georgia has added the commitment of ATH Kyron Jones. He’ll be their third North Carolina native joining Chris Peal and Jamaal Jarrett. Former NC State running back commit is expected to play defensive back in Athens.

12:00 p.m. ET – Headed into the afternoon just two committed players remain unsigned: WR Raymond Cottrell and OT Jamal Meriweather. Decisions still to go down for ATH Kyron Jones (12:30 p.m. ET) and EDGE Damon Wilson (3:30 p.m. ET).

11:52 a.m. ET – Georgia’s own Gabriel Harris, who had a brief stint at IMG Academy this year, has his signature in. Back to back EDGE players who, as Kirby Smart noted, played together this past season.

11:48 a.m. ET – Georgia’s highest rated commit overall has his signature in with the announcement of Samuel M’Pemba.

11:38 a.m. ET – RBU lands another. Roderick Robinson will be crossing the country from San Diego to Athens.

11:27 a.m. ET – Peyton Woodring gets his signature in, giving Georgia their specialist in this class. Will he be the Jack Podlesny replacement, and could it be as soon as next season? Certainly possible. Down to five committed Dawgs without their signatures submitted.

10:40 a.m. ET – Feeling lucky? It is the 21st after all. Georgia’s going to want Justyn Rhett to be playing in his hometown of Las Vegas next year in the National Championship Game…

10:33 a.m. ET – Raylen Wilson is officially in giving Georgia three linebackers in its class. Absolute standout at the high school level that Georgia pulled away from Michigan over the summer.

10:25 a.m. ET – Jamaal Jarrett has his signature in. That’s a big defensive lineman that’s already on campus, somebody sure to draw comparisons to Jordan Davis with their similar size and both being from North Carolina.

10:19 a.m. ET – On3’s Jeremy Johnson was on hand to see this one happen as Bo Hughley inks with the Dawgs. Little bit of drama with Hughley’s recruitment as the process went along. Auburn was involved. Georgia gets the signature though.

10:00 a.m. ET – 10:00 on the dot and Chris Peal has signed his National Letter of Intent. Charlotte’s own certainly is hopeful he’s not the only Dawg coming from the Queen City with Kyron Jones announcing his destination later today.

9:45 a.m. ET – Two tight ends? Why not. Lawson Luckie is official with his signature to Georgia. Luckie is the No. 9 tight end in the country while Spurlin comes in at No. 4 making Georgia the only school with two top-10 tight ends.

9:40 a.m. ET – Georgia’s longest tenured commit is officially a signee with the announcement of South Florida tight end Pearce Spurlin.

9:27 a.m. ET – Son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and a pretty darn good football player himself, Troy Bowles has his signature in. He’s ranked the No. 5 linebacker in the country per the On3 Consensus.

9:18 a.m. ET – After what has seemed liked a lull with the way these signings have come in so quickly this morning, Daniel Harris is official. Into the 9:00 a.m. ET hour here in Athens. Let’s see what’s in store.

8:57 a.m. ET – Georgia’s got another talented defensive back in the fold officially. High four-star cornerback AJ Harris out of Central (Phenix City, Ala.) has his signature in. STORY

8:51 a.m. ET – Anthony Evans is already on campus but his signature is now in. Four-star is speedy as they come. Huge pickup for Georgia, flipping him for Oklahoma late last month.

8:38 a.m. ET – Georgia has added its first commitment of the day with four-star cornerback Daniel Harris. Previously a Georgia commit, Harris reopened things with his recruitment. Now he’s back in the saddle with the Dawgs. STORY

8:33 a.m. ET – Joenel Aguero is the nation’s No. 4 safety and now he’s officially a Dawg. Will Muschamp is getting a great one here. STORY

8:21 a.m. ET – That’s two straight wide receivers for Georgia with Tyler Williams now officially in the fold. Like Haynes, Williams is already on campus. He’s somebody who’s got a ton of upside as a former basketball-first-focused athlete. STORY

8:16 a.m. ET – Can you say Philly special? Yazeed Haynes‘ signature is in after an outstanding senior season that saw him total 55 receptions, over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.

8:12 a.m. ET – Didn’t take long to get Georgia’s highest rated offensive player in the fold with Monroe Freeling‘s signature in. That makes three of the first four signatures to be announced offensive linemen with five expected on Wednesday. STORY

8:01 a.m. ET – There’s your first top-100 player officially in the Class of 2023 with CJ Allen‘s signature in. Allen ranks No. 99 overall according to the On3 Consensus and as the No. 9 linebacker in the country. He’s the fifth-rated player out of the Peach State (Barnesville, Ga. / Lamar County Comprehensive).

7:49 a.m. ET – Georgia doesn’t keep you waiting long for the second signature, another offensive lineman. This time it’s Joshua Miller out of Virginia. As Jake Reuse tells you, this was one folks at Penn State weren’t too happy to see go when he flipped over the summer.

7:44 a.m. ET – And just like that the first signature is in. Georgia Football announces four-star IOL Kelton Smith out of Carver (Columbus, Ga.) STORY

7:40 a.m. ET – No news yet, however four-star cornerback Daniel Harris has tweeted that he’ll be going live on Instagram (@d2nielharris) at 8:30 a.m. ET to make his announcement. Former Georgia commit is once again considered a UGA lean, also considering Penn State.

7:00 a.m. ET – Georgia Football social media is where you’re going to see these signees announced, and the Dawgs are ready to roll…