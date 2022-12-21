ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

4-star RB Kedrick Reescano signs with Ole Miss

By Peter Warren
On3.com
 6 days ago
Kedrick Reescano (Tim Verghese/On3)

New Caney (Texas) four-star running back Kedrick Reescano has signed with Ole Miss.

He was a long time commit to Michigan State before backing off his 10-month commitment at the end of October. Reescano committed to the Rebels on December 17.

Reescano is the No. 148 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3 rates Reescano as one of the top five running backs in the country, slotting him as the No. 103 prospect in the 2023 On300 ranking.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $125k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Compact, strong runner with lateral agility and developing athleticism that points to a translatable skill set. Owns a stout, muscular build at around 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Made a jump in on-field explosion from his junior to senior years. That progress may have been indicated by his junior track season, as his finished second in the state with a triple jump over 48 feet. Runs with burst and pace once at the second level. Shows outstanding lateral agility with the ability to make defenders miss with quick jabs and jump cuts. Runs with a strong base. Bounces off defenders at the second level. Has the leg drive to run through arm tackles. Flashes an effective stiff arm. Adds versatility as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Productive over the course of his high school career, averaging over 7.0 yards per carry and 129 yards per game. Off to a torrid start to his senior season.

