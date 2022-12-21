Sylvester Smith, 4-star safety, signs Letter of Intent with Auburn

Credit: Chad Simmons (On3)

Four-star safety Sylvester Smith of Munford (Ala.) signed his National Letter of Intent with Auburn on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 192 pounds

On3 Consensus Ratings: No. 245 overall, No. 17 safety, No. 18 in Alabama

Commitment date: December, 18 2022

Chose Auburn over: (Flip from Tennessee), Miami, LSU

Time of enrollment at Auburn: May

Notable: Smith says he “grew up an Auburn fan.” Auburn led early, but the old staff didn’t pursue. He was an Alabama all-star and was used at every position in the secondary during the game for team Alabama.

Social media: Twitter (@sylvesterS2023) Instagram (@1sylvester_)

Quoteworthy: “In the beginning of all this, I grew up an Auburn fan, grew up with Auburn my dream school”

Recruitment Recap

The previous Auburn coaching staff offered Smith in 2021. He visited Auburn several times and was thought to have the Tigers in front. Auburn didn’t recruit him heavily. A month or so later, Smith pledged to the Vols.

On Monday of last week, the Tigers re-offered. When reached Saturday morning, Smith told Auburn Live he had been communicating with Auburn “for about two weeks” and mostly with secondary coach Zac Etheridge.

A visit Saturday to the Plains changed everything.

Just hours after that visit ended, Smith de-committed from Tennessee. Sunday morning, he committed to Hugh Freeze and Auburn. Just a few short days later, Smith has now made it official with the Tigers.

Smith is not ready to start in the SEC, but he could be a role player/contributor early on. Being a smaller guy, a lot of what holds him back for now is size. He has the frame to add weight (as most SEC prospects have), but has a way to go in that area.

Smith will pick up the defense quickly. He’s a smart football player. He will play with the physicality needed, and then some. Get him in the weight room, and watch out.