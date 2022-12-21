4-star WR Jalen Hale signs with Alabama

Photo courtesy of Sam Spiegelman, On3

Longview (Texas) four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale has signed with Alabama.

The 6-foot-0.5, 185-pound Hale is the No. 51 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 player in Texas.

Hale’s been committed to Alabama since September 21.

Hale currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $187K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Productive receiver for one of the top high school programs in Texas. Excels at the catch point. Was the first freshman to start on varsity back in 2019 for East Texas powerhouse Longview high school since the early 2000’s. Totaled 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season. Does much of his damage out of the slot at Longview. Checks in at 6-foot-0.5, 185 pounds with a 32.5 inch arm. Has natural explosion and ability to go up and high point the football. A starter for the basketball team. Needs some refinement in his route running and sinking at the top of his routes, which should come with collegiate coaching. Has upside to be a difference-maker at the college level, but will need to refine his game.