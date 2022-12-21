Tyshawn Russell signs with South Carolina

Courtesy of TyShawn Russell Twitter

The 2023 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling in during the first day of the December early signing period.

The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecocks program is Harrisburg (Penn.) receiver Tyshawn Russell.

He is ranked by the On3 Consensus as the No. 1,324 prospect nationally regardless of position, in addition to being the 71-best athlete nationally and the No. 29 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to Gamecock Central until the 2023 football season for only $10!

Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com.

South Carolina Gamecocks recruiter: Justin Stepp, Pete Lembo

Other scholarship offers: Virginia Tech, Central Michigan, Maine

Why South Carolina? “It just clicked,” Russell said when he committed. “All of the other schools, there’s a lot of fakeness, they just put on a hat. These guys didn’t have to put on a hat, they were themselves and I liked that about them. They kept it real with me, they didn’t have to lie about nothing. They told me the truth.”

Scouting report from GamecockCentral: Russell likely went under recruited based on his high school production. In his first full-time year as a wide receiver, the Pennsylvania product put up huge numbers. He caught 61 passes, with 22 of them going for touchdowns, and accumulated over 1,300 receiving yards. He does not have elite size and will need to add weight and strength, but his production and playmaking ability is impressive. He looks best suited to play a slot role at the college level. Russell can really run, and that trait will be a welcomed addition to the receiver room.

Become a NIL supporter of your South Carolina Gamecocks!

About GamecockCentral.com

Gamecock Central has five full-time employees and several part-time specialists and has been a fully-credentialed media outlet for 20 years.

But that hasn’t always been the case.

Here’s a message from Gamecock Central founder Brian Shoemaker:

Crazy Start

Gamecock Central was started as a hobby.

It immediately turned into an all-encompassing passion.

In late 1999, it became my full-time job.

Today, I remain the owner.

Pretty good for a guy who failed his first computer class at USC.

My family and I are extremely fortunate. My wife prefers to say we’re blessed.

Passion

The reason we exist separates us from other media outlets.

I had no thoughts of the site becoming a business.

The first attempt at generating revenue didn’t occur until 10 months after launch when ads were added.

Gamecock Central’s foundation — our roots, our basic DNA — will always be different than other sites.

Certainly, we have a bottom line, but there’s a bigger picture.

Professional Coverage

Of course, passion alone isn’t enough to satisfy our subscribers.

We have a tremendous team of insiders, analysts, and photographers.

They provide the most in-depth, accurate, and professional coverage of Gamecock sports and recruiting.

And we have The Insiders Forum. It’s where the most hardcore fans hang out and discuss the Gamecocks.

Some are positive, some are “realistic” and some probably yell too much, but they all love Carolina.

Your Home For Gamecock Sports

What do you get when you combine unrivaled coverage and a passionate community?

An online home for thousands of Gamecock fans.

I’d like to personally invite you to join Gamecock Central!

Discuss South Carolina football on The Insiders Forum!