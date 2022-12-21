Alabama Signing Day Capsule: Texas-based WR Jalen Hale

Four-Star WR Jalen Hale committed to Alabama over Georgia, Texas, and Texas A&M in September.

Alabama has developed some elite wide receivers for the next level in recent years. In doing so, the program is thought of highly by pass catchers at the high school level across the country.

On Wednesday, one of the top receivers in the 2023 class signed his Letter of Intent with the Crimson Tide. Jalen Hale, a top-10 wideout in the nation, made his commitment official during the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Hale, who is a native of Longview (Tx.), committed to Alabama back on Sept. 21. The Lone Star State recruit chose the school over Georgia, Texas, and Texas A&M on his commitment day.

Since committing to the Crimson Tide, Hale has not wavered on his pledge. Texas, as well as Florida, Oregon, and others, tried their shot with Hale, but the four-star prospect never ended up visiting anywhere else besides Tuscaloosa this season.

Hale is one of four receivers who are a part of this 2023 class, the others being Cole Adams, Jaren Hamilton, and Malik Benson.

Future Alabama WR Jalen Hale‘s Signing Profile

Name: Jalen Hale

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0.5, 185 pounds

High school and hometown: Longview High School in Longview (Tx.)

On3 Consensus Rankings: No. 51 overall/No. 10 wide receiver/No. 8 in Texas

Why Hale chose Alabama (Full Story HERE): “I ain’t gonna lie. I just came to the decision [the Sunday before my commitment]. The biggest factor was fitting in at Alabama. It felt like home and the coaches treated me well and everything went smooth on the official visit.

“The highlight was going to the game. I saw how they used the receivers, how they move them around and use them everywhere. Seeing it in person went well. I feel like I’d be a good fit there, they can use me and they’ve used lengthy receivers, fast receivers that can move. It’s a fit for me.”

Longview wide receivers coach, Jon Writt, on Hale’s skill set (Full Story HERE): “Jalen is a highly skilled receiver. He can do it all, in my opinion. He can run. He’s quick, he’s twitchy. He’s also a deep threat. Can run the entire route tree, for another thing. Also, you can get him a quick screen or a handoff and the next thing you know, he’s in the end zone. Just a threat to score every time he gets the ball.”

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power’s analysis of Hale (Full Story HERE): “He has a well-rounded skill set. Has good length relative to his position with 32.5-inch arms. He’s just a smooth, coordinated mover. You can see that in his routes and the seven-on-seven settings. I think he has upside to continue to grow and keep improving as a route runner. One of the biggest strengths of his game, especially in the context of the high school game setting, is just his ability to come down with contested catches. He has very strong hands at the catch point and is able to come down with the ball in traffic.”

