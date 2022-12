Trayanum played 36 defensive snaps in the first six games of the season. Since the Iowa game in mid-October, when he made the switch to offense, he has played 36 offensive snaps -- 34 of them came in the regular-season finale, when Ohio State lost to Michigan at home. In that loss, Trayanum had 14 carries for 83 yards and appeared in 12 passing plays. It was the first major playing time for him at tailback since his time at Arizona State. And it came in the biggest game of the season for Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO