Signing Day Capsule: DL Kelby Collins stays put with the Gators

Photo from Kelby Collins

Name: Kelby Collins

Class: 2023

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds

Location/School: Gardendale (Ala.) High

Signed with: Florida Gators

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 7 defensive lineman | No. 59 player overall | No. 8 senior in Alabama

On3 NIL Valuation: $156K

Quotable

“Florida just feels right. Going to Florida allows me to get out of Alabama, see new things, explore new things, and it is something I have been thinking about for a long time.

“The coaching staff at Florida has a great plan for me. They see me moving all over their defensive line and I like their plan and my opportunity to play there. They see me making a huge impact for them, and me having the chance to do that early.

“When I have visited Florida, they have shown me their vision. I know the plan they have for the team, for the players, and for me. They have shown me a lot and I like what they are doing.”

Scouting Report on Kelby Collins

Highly productive, big-framed defensive lineman who could play a number of spots along the front. Measured at 6-foot-5, 278 pounds with a 6-foot-6 wing-span prior to his junior season.

Has been a dominant high school defensive lineman for a few seasons. Totaled 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a junior. Frequently in opposing backfields, using quick and strong hands to disengage from blocks. A fluid mover who closes quickly behind the line of scrimmage. A strong run defender and chases down plays from the back side.

Could line up as a big defensive end or move inside at the next level pending on his size. Lacks high end length for the position relative to other highly-ranked peers.

