4-star QB Marcel Reed signs with Texas A&M

 6 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy four-star quarterback Marcel Reed has signed with Texas A&M.

It comes just two days after Reed flipped his commitment from Ole Miss, where he had been committed since April. Reed said the decision to flip to the Aggies was not an easy one but he felt is was the right move for him.

Reed is the No. overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $82k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

