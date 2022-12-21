Wide receiver Tyler Williams makes things official with Georgia

Tyler Williams/Twitter

Can you ever have enough talented pass catchers? Tyler Williams says no as the committed four-star wide receiver makes things official with his signature on Wednesday.

At 6-foot-2.5, 200-pounds, the Lakeland, Fla. native is ranked the No. 84 player overall and No. 13 wide receiver in the country according to the On3 Consensus. On3’s in-house rankings have him even higher at No. 54 overall and No. 7 among players at his position, the highest in the industry on him. It’s also a ranking that reflects the fact that he’s still an incredibly raw product having spent the majority of his athletic career focusing first on another sport.

“Former basketball-first athlete who blossomed as a wide receiver after transferring to powerhouse Lakeland High as a junior. Has a natural, well-rounded skill set at receiver,” On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote in his scouting report assessment of Williams. “A big, fluid mover at around 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Has plus length for the position with 33.5-inch arms. Draws on his basketball background to win at the catch point. High-points and attacks the ball in contested situations. Shows good lateral agility and spatial awareness as a runner after the catch. Continues to be a top basketball player, averaging over 15 points per game as a junior. Will need to continue progressing in the technical aspects of his game given his lack of football focus to this point.”

Committing this fall, Williams shut his recruitment down on September 27th. He told On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that he already felt like family.

“I already feel like part of the Georgia family,” Williams said. “When I was up at Georgia late in July, I knew I was going there. They treated me like I was already there and I have always felt like family at Georgia. Georgia is the place for me.”

“It started when B-Mac was at Miami,” he added. “He got on me there, then as soon as he went to Georgia, it got even stronger. He is a great coach and he can help me as a receiver, but he is like family. It is more than player-coach with me and B-Mac. I trust him. I can go to him with anything. Even if I would not have chosen Georgia, I know we still would have talked. It is just different with him. He was definitely part of my decision … Look at coach Monken’s background and how he calls the games at Georgia. He is smart. He is creative. Coach Monken was part of my decision too. Then you have coach Kirby Smart. He is a great guy that works hard and pushes his players. He is always going to have the team ready, he cares about his players, and he, coach Monken, and B-Mac made me a priority.”

Williams will be with Georgia this spring and is actually already on campus with the Bulldogs as they prepare to take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs. He joins a wide receiver room that brought in four pass catchers last recruiting cycle and has four more coming in the Class of 2023.