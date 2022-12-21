5-star QB Arch Manning signs with Texas

Arch Manning (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Five-star New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has signed with Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch committed to Texas on June 23. He chose the Longhorns over Alabama and Georgia.

Manning currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $3.5 million. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Possesses a pure throwing motion with one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm to make Manning one of the more natural and accurate passers in the 2023 cycle. Has the ability to carve up opposing defenses from inside the pocket or outside of structure when things break down. Shows innate field vision for his age with the ability to find open receivers while making second-reaction plays.

An above average athlete for the position with polished footwork and the capability of picking up yards in scramble situations. Has filled out a big frame over his high school career, entering his junior year as the most physically developed top quarterback in the 2023 cycle. Also carries a substantial mental load for a junior quarterback with the responsibility of setting protections.