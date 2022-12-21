Texas high school football playoffs: Top performers at 2022 UIL Football State Championships

Stats from the biggest stars and top performers around the Lone Star State at the 2022 UIL Football State Championships during the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs (Dec. 14-17)

From Aledo QB Hauss Hejny (318 total yards, 4 TDs) to DeSoto RB Deondrae Riden Jr. (188 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and China Spring LB/WR Tristan Exline (15 tackles; 86 total yards, 2 TDs) to Carthage DB Jakerrian Roquemore (2 tackles, PBU, FF, INT), several standout players across the state separated themselves with eye-popping stat lines and jaw-dropping UIL state championship game performances during the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.

Here’s a closer look at the top individual performances throughout the Lone Star State during the 2022 UIL Football State Championships to wrap up the Texas high school football playoffs (Dec. 14-17):

Did we miss someone? Tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx and let us know. We’ll update the post with more top performances as they are submitted by readers.

RELATED: Statewide TXHSFB scoreboard (Dec. 14-17)

TOP PERFORMERS AT UIL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS IN 2022 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

PASSING STARS

Hauss Hejny, Aledo QB

Hejny was virtually unstoppable through the air and on the ground for the Bearcats in a 52-14 rout of the College Station Cougars in the Class 5A Division I UIL Football State Championship game. He was voted Offensive MVP after running 10 times for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns and throwing for 175 yards and two TDs on 11-of-15 passing, as Aledo won its record 11th state title.

Cash McCollum, China Spring QB

McCollum was instrumental in the Cougars’ rally from a 21-0 first-half deficit to beat the Boerne Greyhounds in a 24-21 comeback win in the Class 4A Division I UIL Football State Championship game. He completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 144 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and also scrambled eight times for 38 rushing yards to earn Offensive MVP honors and help China Spring capture back-to-back state titles.

Connor Cuff, Carthage QB

Cuff was named Offensive MVP of the Class 4A Division II UIL Football State Championship after he threw for 299 yards and four TDs on 14-of-22 passing and also scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown to lead the Bulldogs to a dominant 42-0 win over the Wimberley Texans and help clinch Carthage’s ninth state title in school history.

William Little, South Oak Cliff QB

Little delivered for the Bears when they needed it most, spurring his team on offensively to rally for a 34-24 victory against the Port Neches-Groves Indians in the Class 5A Division I UIL Football State Championship. He was recognized as the Offensive MVP of the game after throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-16 passing and adding 7 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground on four carries.

RUSHING STARS

Deondrae Riden Jr., DeSoto RB

Despite being flanked by a pair of Texas Longhorns recruits in the Eagles’ offense, Riden separated himself with his hard running and put his team on his back offensively as DeSoto pulled away for a 42-17 victory over the Austin Vandegrift Vipers in the Class 6A Division II UIL Football State Championship for the school’s first state title since 2016. He ran 32 times for a game-high 188 yards and all three of the Eagles’ rushing touchdowns to earn Offensive MVP honors.

Caden Durham, Duncanville RB

Durham capped off a prolific postseason run with another huge game on the ground to earn Offensive MVP recognition in the Panthers’ dramatic 28-21 victory over the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs in the Class 6A Division I UIL Football State Championship game. He rumbled for 105 rushing yards on 25 carries — both team highs — and accounted for three of his team’s four touchdown runs, as Duncanville won its first state title since 1998.

Ashton Bennett, Gunter RB

Bennett accounted for first-half touchdown runs of 12 and 11 yards to propel Gunter ahead of the Poth Pirates in a wire-to-wire 42-7 win in the Class 3A Division II UIL Football State Championship game. He finished with 87 yards and two rushing TDs on 13 carries for the Tigers to earn Offensive MVP honors.

Jayden Jackson, Franklin FB

Jackson scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 4-yard run with 15 seconds left during the second quarter of the Class 3A Division I UIL Football State Championship to give Franklin a 7-0 halftime edge. He ended the game with a team-high 148 rushing yards and his team’s only offensive touchdown on 24 carries to be voted the Offensive MVP and power the Lions to a 17-14 victory over the Brock Eagles in Franklin’s second straight state title.

Coy Lefevre, Albany RB

Lefevre was honored as the Offensive MVP of the Class 2A Division II UIL Football State Championship after leading Albany to its first state title since 1961 in a 41-21 win against the Mart Panthers. He ended the game with four rushing touchdowns and 72 total yards of offense on 18 touches to account for four of the Lions’ first five TDs.

Austin Cumpton, Hawley RB

Cumpton ran wild during a prolific performance in the Class 2A Division I UIL Football State Championship and was recognized as the Offensive MVP of the game, rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries to power Hawley to a perfect 16-0 season and a 54-28 win against the Refugio Bobcats in the 2A DI state title game.

Grayson Rigdon, Benjamin RB/DB

A year after leading Strawn to a state title as a freshman, Rigdon was voted Offensive MVP of the UIL’s Class 1A Division II six-man football state championship game after leading Benjamin offensively in a 68-20 victory over the Loraine Bulldogs. He finished with 255 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground on 10 carries plus 88 yards and two TDs through the air on 2-of-2 passing for the Mustangs, as well as 10 tackles (five solo), two PBUs, 1.5 TFLs and a forced fumble on defense.

RECEIVING STARS

Cedric Ware, Westbrook WR/LB

Ware was named both the Offensive and Defensive MVP of the UIL’s Class 1A Division I six-man football state championship game after starring in the Wildcats’ 69-24 win against the Abbott Panthers. He caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and ran for 142 yards and four rushing TDs on 14 carries offensively, tallied a team-high 10 tackles (six solo) and a TFL defensively and recorded 90 return yards on three kickoff returns to lead Westbrook to its second straight six-man state title.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Colin Simmons, Duncanville DE/OLB

Simmons was almost unblockable during the Class 6A Division I UIL Football State Championship game, when he helped lead Duncanville to a 28-21 win against the North Shore Mustangs. He was named Defensive MVP of the state title game after finishing with five tackles (four solo), three TFLs, two QB hits and both of his squad’s sacks defensively, as the Panthers secured their second state championship in school history and snapped a three-game losing streak to North Shore in state title game matchups.

Tristan Exline, China Spring LB/WR

Exline starred on both sides of the ball in China Spring’s epic comeback in a 24-21 victory over the Boerne Greyhounds in the Class 4A Division I UIL Football State Championship. He was voted Defensive MVP of the game after tallying a game-high 15 tackles (nine solo) and also accounted for four catches for 20 receiving yards and a touchdown grab as well as 66 rushing yards and a touchdown run on two carries on offense.

Jason Douglas, DeSoto DT/DE

Douglas led the Eagles defensively with seven tackles (four solo), four TFLs, two sacks and a QB hit and was voted Defensive MVP of the Class 6A Division II UIL Football State Championship, as DeSoto claimed its second state championship in school history and first state title since 2016 with a 42-17 victory against the Austin Vandegrift Vipers.

Manny Muhammad, South Oak Cliff CB

Muhammad, a Texas Longhorns commit, recorded two solo tackles and hauled in a second-half interception that he returned 41 yards for a pick-six touchdown to ice the game and earn Defensive MVP honors in South Oak Cliff’s 34-24 comeback win over the Port Neches-Groves Indians in the Class 5A Division II UIL Football State Championship game, as the Bears repeated as 5A DII state champs.

Jake Gillespie, Aledo SS

Gillespie was recognized as the Defensive MVP of the Class 5A Division I UIL Football State Championship game after helping Aledo shut down the College Station Cougars in a lopsided 52-14 victory. He racked up six tackles (four solo), a forced fumble and a second-half interception in the end zone defensively to help the Bearcats lock up their record 11th state championship in school history.

Jakerrian Roquemore, Carthage DB

Roquemore made plays all over the field defensively and was consequently voted Defensive MVP of the Class 4A Division II UIL Football State Championship game for his role in leading Carthage to a 42-0 shutout win against the Wimberley Texans. He ended the game with two solo tackles, a pass deflection, an interception and a highlight-reel forced fumble where he ripped the ball out of the hands of a Wimberley wide receiver in stride to help the Bulldogs win their ninth state championship in school history.

Fragiel Owens, Franklin LB

Owens scored a defensive touchdown on a 64-yard fumble recovery and return to earn Defensive MVP recognition in the Class 3A Division I UIL Football State Championship, as Franklin beat the Brock Eagles 17-14 on a field goal as time expired to give the Lions their second straight state title and their 32nd win in a row.

Collin Peacock, Gunter DB

Peacock made seven tackles (two solo) and snagged a pivotal first-half interception that sparked a Tigers’ scoring drive in Gunter’s 42-7 win against the Poth Pirates in the Class 3A Division II UIL Football State Championship, earning Defensive MVP honors in the process.

Hez Parker, Hawley LB

Parker was voted Defensive MVP of the Class 2A Division I UIL Football State Championship after tallying five tackles (four solo), a tackle-for-loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception that he returned 50 yards for a pick-six touchdown in Hawley’s 54-28 victory over the Refugio Bobcats in the 2A DI state title game.

Wyatt Windham, Albany LB/DE

Windham wound up with a game-high 17 tackles (six solo) and a tackle-for-loss to win the Defensive MVP of the Class 2A Division II UIL Football State Championship game, as Albany beat the Mart Panthers 41-21 to capture its first state title in 61 years.

Nicholas Stovall, Benjamin LB

Stovall racked up nine tackles (six solo), four TFLs and a sack to earn Defensive MVP of the UIL’s Class 1A Division I six-man football state title game, shining defensively in a 68-20 win for Benjamin against the Loraine Bulldogs.