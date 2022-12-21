5-star DL Peter Woods signs with Clemson

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has signed with Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Johnson is the No. 26 overall prospect and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 player in Alabama.

Woods has been committed to Clemson since July 8.

Woods currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $229K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Compact defensive lineman creates disruption with first-step quickness and speed in pursuit. Smaller than most of his fellow top defensive line prospects at around 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. Highly productive and disruptive while starring for one of the more talented high school teams in the Southeast. Lines up inside and at end for Thompson High. Has some of the best play speed we’ve seen from a defensive lineman nationally. Runs like a linebacker in pursuit. Makes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high clip. Elevated his play as a junior. Likely projects as a three-technique long-term. Lacks prototypical length for top prospects at the position.