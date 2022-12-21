Signed: Ohio State gets high motor with defensive lineman Jason Moore

(Chad Simmons/On3)

The Early-Signing Period is here and Ohio State is set to once again bring in one of the country’s best recruiting classes. Lettermen Row is tracking the Buckeyes recruiting news throughout the signing period as 2023 commitments officially join the Ohio State football program. The latest Letter of Intent is in: Jason Moore has signed with the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has officially reeled in maybe its most intriguing defensive lineman of the 2023 class: Jason Moore.

Moore continues to fill out but can play inside or out up front. It’s looking like he’ll be used on the Buckeyes’ interior, however, his versatility alone is something Ohio State fans can get excited about.

The DeMatha Catholic product signed his National Letter of Intent to Ohio State Wednesday.

What does it mean for the Buckeyes? Let’s check it out.

Who is Jason Moore?

Jason Moore is a four-star defensive lineman from Fort Washington, Maryland, and he played his high school ball at DeMatha Catholic. He committed to the Buckeyes on July 10, 2022. Moore held 27 offers, but he chose Ohio State. Notre Dame and Penn State were in the mix, among other top-tier Power Five programs.

On3 Consensus Ranking: Four-star, No. 60 overall, No. 8 DL, No. 2 Maryland

On3 Ranking: Four-star, No. 86 overall, No. 11 DL, No. 2 Maryland

Hometown: Fort Washington, Maryland

High school: DeMatha Catholic

Moore is one of three D-Linemen in Ohio State’s 2023 class. The others are Kayden McDonald and Will Smith Jr. McDonald is the No. 284 overall prospect, and Smith is the No. 278 overall prospect, according to the On3 Consensus.

He won’t be able to enroll early, and he’s old for his grade — he turned 18 as a junior — but he could make an immediate impact on a Buckeyes defensive line that longtime position coach Larry Johnson likes to rotate frequently.

Moore observed an improvement in his leverage and hand-fighting skills this season.

“I know of course that there’s still always improvements to make, but I think those are the biggest,” he told Lettermen Row. “Using my hands more, disengaging blocks quicker, reading my guy faster than normal and knowing what he does.”

How did Moore end up at Ohio State?

Moore took three unofficial visits, starting last April. Then he had his official on June 24 before committing less than a month later. He also took official visits to Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan.

Moore came out to Columbus for two game-day visits: the first was for the season opener against Notre Dame and the next was for The Game.

Moore was locked in after his commitment.

“I feel really comfortable,” Moore told On3. “It really just feels like family. I put a lot of trust in them and they really keep it real to me all the time. To me, that’s really big. That makes me more comfortable.”

Jason Moore Scouting Report (On3)

Moore is one of the more physically imposing defensive prospects in the 2023 cycle, standing over 6-foot-5, 260 pounds entering his senior season. He added over 25 pounds between his junior and senior off-seasons. Played varsity football and basketball at powerhouse DeMatha dating back to his freshman season. Has the athleticism and size to play as a strong-side end or three-technique tackle at the next level. Moore uses length in order to keep chest clean consistently against the run. Shows constant pursuit to the ball carrier from the backside. Looks to be a high-motor player. Productive while facing top competition, tallying 13 sacks as a junior. Needs to refine hand usage and pass rush arsenal in order to reach his full potential. Has the frame to continue adding mass once in a college strength program. Older for the class, turning 18-years old as a junior.

On3 player comparison: Defensive end Quinton Coples, who played at North Carolina and was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2012. He went on to play four years in the league.