Bobby Washington signs with Miami Hurricanes: “There’s nothing else like Miami”

Longtime Miami Hurricane fans that follow recruiting probably remember Bobby Washington. The former Miami Killian High School running back was a four-star recruit who signed with Miami in the Class of 2004.

But he didn’t qualify for admission at UM and instead enrolled at NC State before eventually transferring to Eastern Kentucky.

But there will be a Bobby Washington playing for UM now – it’ll be Bobby Washington, Jr.

Bobby Jr., who played at Miami Palmetto High School, says he’s rooted for the Canes “since Deon Bush, Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine played.”

Given that, and his father’s history, his signing with Miami today was special.

“Coach (Mario) Cristobal is trying to bring the crib back like it was,” Bobby, Jr. said. “There’s no other place to be except Miami.”

After Bobby and his twin brother Robby committed to UM in March, programs like Louisville, USF and Utah continued to reach out.

But Miami’s home, and the duo plans to enroll early together.

“We knew we’d be staying at the crib,” Bobby says. “There’s nothing else like Miami.”

When Mario Cristobal came on board he made Bobby and his brother a priority. Yes, Cristobal & Co. want to keep top talent home. And they achieved that with this duo.

Now Washington has the ultimate faith in his ability and what he can bring to this Hurricanes team.

“I feel like I’m different,” Washington said. “I’m on a whole other level. There is no linebacker like me.”