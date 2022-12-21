ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bobby Washington signs with Miami Hurricanes: “There’s nothing else like Miami”

By Matt Shodell
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlVxI_0jq2JH4t00
Photo via Bobby Washington

SIGNEES (with link to feature story on each): Francis Mauigoa Damari Brown Christopher Johnson Antione Jackson Collins Acheampong Kaleb Spencer Riley Williams Samson Okunlola Robby Washington Bobby Washington Rueben Bain Mark Fletcher Malik Bryant Jackson Carver Emory Williams Antonio Tripp Marcellius Pulliam Jayden Wayne … Frankie Tinilau Joshua Horton Raul Aguirre Robert Stafford Tommy Kinsler Ray Ray Joseph Australian P Dylan Joyce

Longtime Miami Hurricane fans that follow recruiting probably remember Bobby Washington. The former Miami Killian High School running back was a four-star recruit who signed with Miami in the Class of 2004.

But he didn’t qualify for admission at UM and instead enrolled at NC State before eventually transferring to Eastern Kentucky.

But there will be a Bobby Washington playing for UM now – it’ll be Bobby Washington, Jr.

Bobby Jr., who played at Miami Palmetto High School, says he’s rooted for the Canes “since Deon Bush, Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine played.”

Given that, and his father’s history, his signing with Miami today was special.

“Coach (Mario) Cristobal is trying to bring the crib back like it was,” Bobby, Jr. said. “There’s no other place to be except Miami.”

After Bobby and his twin brother Robby committed to UM in March, programs like Louisville, USF and Utah continued to reach out.

But Miami’s home, and the duo plans to enroll early together.

“We knew we’d be staying at the crib,” Bobby says. “There’s nothing else like Miami.”

When Mario Cristobal came on board he made Bobby and his brother a priority. Yes, Cristobal & Co. want to keep top talent home. And they achieved that with this duo.

Now Washington has the ultimate faith in his ability and what he can bring to this Hurricanes team.

“I feel like I’m different,” Washington said. “I’m on a whole other level. There is no linebacker like me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernpawprints.org

Tragic event in Miami hits home

The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 32-year-old from Miramar found dead

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead. According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday. The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be...
MIRAMAR, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
93K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy