‘Young Adults Are Particularly Vulnerable to Delinquencies' — 1 in 5 Have Debt in Collections, New Report Finds

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
New Retirement Account Rules Make It Easier to Tap Savings Early for Emergencies
Retirement reforms contained in a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill would tweak rules related to emergency expenses. The "Secure 2.0" rules would waive a 10% early-withdrawal tax penalty for savers who pull up to $1,000 from a 401(k) or individual retirement account for a financial hardship. They would also let savers self-certify they need the funds.
NBC Connecticut
How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse
The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on Bank of America. Today, it is thriving despite concerns over inflation and threats of a possible recession. The hard-learned lessons from the financial crisis have also led Bank of America to undergo significant changes. The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating...
NBC Connecticut
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'
"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
NBC Connecticut
Here's What Secure 2.0 Means for You If You're Getting Close to Retirement
Dozens of retirement-system changes were included in "Secure 2.0," which cleared Congress last week as part of an omnibus appropriations bill. Catch-up contributions are changing, including amounts and tax treatment. Other provisions of note for planning purposes include letting employer matches be put in a Roth 401(k) instead of a...
NBC Connecticut
3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
Comments / 0