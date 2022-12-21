4-star safety Derek Williams signs with Texas

Photo: Sam Spiegelman - On3

New Iberia (La.) Westgate four-star safety Derek Williams has signed with Texas.

He committed to the Longhorns in June over LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and a host of other programs. Texas also held off a late push from those schools again this month as they tried to flip him before National Signing Day.

Williams is the No. 40 overall recruit and No. 3 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana.

Williams currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $249k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

“Physical safety who plays with a knock-your-head-off mentality. Has tremendous position versatility on the defensive side of the ball as a back seven defender. Shows off his explosiveness and overall athleticism on the basketball court and as a running back on offense. Flies downhill and runs the alley as good as any prospect in the 2023 cycle. Lines up as a corner, center field safety, down in the box as a backer and occasionally off the edge as a pass rusher. High upside player that will need to continue to physically develop into his frame due to being one of the younger defensive backs in his class.”