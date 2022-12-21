4-star EDGE Adonijah Green signing with Louisville after coaching change: 'Let's stay together and let's make this thing work'

Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Ole Miss pushed hard for his commitment. Cincinnati recently got him on campus for an official visit.

However, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star EDGE Adonijah Green is staying put. The 6-foot-6, 203-pound pass rusher decided to uphold his commitment to Louisville and sign with the Cardinals.

“The relationship that I have with the commits, the vision that I still see and the coaches and how dedicated they are to making Louisville better,” Green told On3 about why he is keeping his pledge with Louisville.

Green originally committed to the Cardinals on Dec. 24, 2021. At that time, the program was led by head coach Scott Satterfield.

Following the 2022 regular season, Satterfield departed Louisville to take the same position at Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the Cardinals brought in Jeff Brohm, Purdue‘s head coach who previously played quarterback for the ACC squad.

“He’s a real calm guy,” Green, the No. 223 overall prospect and No. 23 EDGE in the 2023 On3 Consensus, said about Brohm. “I think he is easy to talk to, but he’s also about business. He said, ‘You’re going to have fun, but you got to know when fun ends and it’s time to get to work.’ I really like that because I think that you have fun when you win.”

Brohm did not speak with Green about his accomplishments with the Cardinals, which included 23 starts between 1989 and 1993. Rather, they focused on the future of Louisville football.

“I do know that he got the slogan, ‘Let’s play football,'” Green said. “It’s been everywhere.”

Louisville’s 2023 class played a ‘big’ role in Green’s decision

Green had to make a difficult decision by choosing the Cardinals over Cincinnati. The four-star liked the Bearcats’ plan and shared that Satterfield called him their “No. 1 priority.”

But the Georgia native felt a strong connection with Louisville’s 2023 recruiting class. Even though the Cardinals lost a commitment from El Campo (Texas) four-star running back Rueben Owens, Green believes the group is poised for big things.

“It was big,” Green said of the role of Louisville’s class on his decision. “I think that we all understood what we all wanted, so we all have the same goals and vision. It wasn’t really hard to say, ‘Let’s stay together and let’s make this thing work.'”

Green returned to Louisville for an unofficial visit on Nov. 19. On the trip, he spoke with fellow commits including Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star interior offensive lineman Madden Sanker and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson. Those experiences helped remind him of why he committed to the Cardinals nearly a year ago.

“We talked a lot,” Green said. “We were talking about the coaches and what we thought about them. It was really like the commits’ time to gather.”