ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

The Washington offensive coaches and players talk ahead of the Alamo Bowl

Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb was joined by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa, and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in San Antonio to take questions from the media on hand ahead of Thursday night's Alamo Bowl versus Texas. Here's what they had to say. RYAN GRUBB: I'm here...
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Tennessee in top five

One of the nation's top wide receivers celebrated Christmas by announcing his top college choices. Five-star Class of 2024 wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., released his current top five Sunday night in posts on his social-media accounts, revealing that Tennessee is one of the top schools he's considering.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
247Sports

Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU

Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill ready to go to work in Austin

DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill was able to enjoy a laidback and relaxed experience on National Signing Day. The five-star linebacker from Denton Ryan made his commitment to the Longhorns official the week before making for a low-pressure signing ceremony. With the formalities out of the way, Hill is ready to go to work when he enrolls in a few weeks.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas

The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree

DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Mike Leach's status for College Football Hall of Fame? Dennis Dodd clarifies

HE'S ONE OF MODERN FOOTBALL'S great offensive innovators who succeeded at three off-the-beaten-path Power 5 schools, yet a question has persisted since Mike Leach's death Dec. 12: will a fraction of a percentage point preclude from being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame? CBS Sports college football analyst Dennis Dodd shines light on the matter in a story you can read here.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

"Coaches and amazing people" lead Oliver to WVU

Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff

Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy