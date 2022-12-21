Exclusive: Pelosi’s California home didn’t receive security review in four years before October’s violent attack, Capitol Police chief says

Jan 6. “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander tossed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk under the bus during his closed-door deposition with the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot over a year ago, newly released transcripts reveal.In documents posted Tuesday, Alexander wasn’t shy about doling out blame to seemingly everyone but himself during the meeting with House investigators—while at the same time citing sudden memory lapses that clouded his recollection of the events leading up to that day.He blamed Kirk and his conservative youth organization, Turning Point USA, for financing the travel of rioters from a number of points across...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO