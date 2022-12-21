Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EST
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast. COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
No-nonsense judge takes over FTX-Bankman-Fried criminal case
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal judge known for swift decisions and a no-nonsense demeanor has been assigned to preside over Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency case. The case was relegated to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday after the judge originally assigned recused herself because her husband worked for a law firm that had done work related to Bankman-Fried’s collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried was brought to the United States last week from the Bahamas to face charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. He was freed to live with his parents in California until trial.
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister said Monday he has “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under army command. He said he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.” It wasn’t clear what the order meant on the ground. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
