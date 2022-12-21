‘Young Adults Are Particularly Vulnerable to Delinquencies' — 1 in 5 Have Debt in Collections, New Report Finds

Read full article on original website
New Retirement Account Rules Make It Easier to Tap Savings Early for Emergencies
Retirement reforms contained in a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill would tweak rules related to emergency expenses. The "Secure 2.0" rules would waive a 10% early-withdrawal tax penalty for savers who pull up to $1,000 from a 401(k) or individual retirement account for a financial hardship. They would also let savers self-certify they need the funds.
How to Protect Your FSA Dollars by NYE Deadline
Each year, many Texans give money they saved for health expenses back to their employer. Read on for steps you can take now to prevent it. Each payday, millions of workers contribute tax-free money into flexible health spending accounts or FSAs. The Employee Benefit Research Institute found almost half of...
What to Know About the Latest 1099-K Tax Reporting Change for Venmo, PayPal
The IRS has issued a one-year delay for the 1099-K tax reporting rule, requiring payment services to issue the form for business transfers of more than $600. "It's massively welcome," said Albert Campo, a certified public accountant and president of AJC Accounting Services. However, regardless of whether you receive 1099-Ks,...
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'
"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
